Feeling better, Osborne leads Florida State to rout of Penn

By BOB FERRANTE ~ Associated Press
 6 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Coach Leonard Hamilton said in the days leading up to Florida State's opener that Malik Osborne would likely be limited because of flu-like symptoms that had forced him to miss the team's second exhibition game. Osborne instead looked energetic from the start. Osborne had 18...

WCTV

Veterans, suffocating defense power Florida State past Penn in season-opener

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As late as Monday, Malik Osborne’s status for Florida State’s season opener was far from a certainty. The senior forward had been battling the flu over the past week, but after FSU’s second exhibition game last week, Osborne told his coaches that there was no way he would miss Wednesday’s game.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
footballscoop.com

Watch: Washington coach Jimmy Lake incident with player; A.D. issues statement

There was optimism, not to mention the national ranking before opening kickoff even arrived. Then the season started for Washington football. And a season of almost nonstop disappointment – the Huskies opened their 2021 campaign with their first loss to Football Championship Subdivision foe Montana in 100 years – might have reached its nadir late Saturday night.
WASHINGTON STATE
fox40jackson.com

Coach confirms Spencer Rattler will be leaving Oklahoma

Caleb Williams’ tornadic-like run through Oklahoma has one-time Sooner savior, Spencer Rattler, twisting his way out of Norman. In a widely expected move, the sophomore quarterback, who has gone from Heisman hopeful to backup, plans to leave the Sooner program sooner rather than later. His personal coach confirmed the decision, calling it a “no-brainer.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Another very eventful college football Saturday is in the books. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the games that took place on Saturday, Nov. 13. As the College Football Playoff race heats up, we’re starting to get a much clearer picture of the final...
FOOTBALL
jerryratcliffe.com

Turnovers, poor shooting doom Cavaliers in 67-47 loss at Houston

Virginia ran into a buzz saw on its first road trip of the season, as 15th-ranked Houston built an early lead and cruised to a 67-47 win on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers (1-2) trailed by as many as 16 points across the opening 20 minutes, with 14 of Houston’s 36 first-half points coming off of 12 Virginia turnovers.
NBA
The Spun

Ryan Day Sends Clear Message About Michigan State Game

Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance. Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Why Penn State basketball's experienced roster gives Micah Shrewsberry's first season a unique feel

New Penn State basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry felt a lot like a general manager this offseason as he pieced together his first roster. Nine players left the program over the offseason, and Shrewsberry's canvas was blank. There was plenty of wheeling and dealing to be done, moves that needed to be made just to put a full team on the court when the season begins on November 10 against Youngstown State. Wearing his GM hat as he worked the transfer portal, Shrewsberry wasn't looking to acquire proverbial prospects and draft picks. Of the five transfers he brought in, three are super seniors, one is a senior, with one junior joining the ranks as well. That was no accident. "It was intentional," Shrewsberry said. " Let's build for the future, but let's build for now as well. Let's try and do both, let's try and win."
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State basketball: Leonard Hamilton speaks to media ahead of opener versus Penn

Florida State basketball is set to open their 2021-22 season on Wednesday at 9:00 PM in the Tucker Center against Penn. The Seminoles warmed up for the regular season with two pre-season exhibitions. FSU topped Mississippi College 94-51 and Florida College 102-55. Senior point guard Rayquan Evans led the ‘Noles in scoring in both games. Ahead of the season opener, head coach Leonard Hamilton spoke to the media on Monday morning to preview the season. Here’s some of what he had to say:
FLORIDA STATE
roarlionsroar.com

Penn State Basketball:

Yes, it’s really here already. Our RLR staff did their best to predict how year one of the Micah Shrewsberry era for Penn State basketball will play out. Plenty of opportunities for you to revisit these predictions and yell at us when the Nittany Lions go on the greatest run in college basketball history and make it to the Final Four in New Orleans.
COLLEGE SPORTS

