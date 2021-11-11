Murray scores 26, Spurs hit 18 3s to blitz Kings 136-117

There has been a lot of focus on the players that the Los Angeles Lakers have added to their roster for the 2021-22 season. Los Angeles is one of the oldest teams in the history of the NBA, as they have a veteran-laden roster they are hoping can help get them another championship.
Dejounte Murray posted a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds on Friday as the San Antonio Spurs snapped a two-game losing streak, beating the host Orlando Magic 102-89. Devin Vassell, whom the Spurs selected with 11th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Florida State University, had...
The San Antonio Spurs look to be more disciplined on defense and find a way to close out games when they head home to host the scrappy Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. The Spurs return to the floor after a 99-94 loss in Oklahoma City on Sunday in which they squandered a 16-point first-half lead before fighting back to make it a one-possession game in the final seconds.
Dejounte Murray scored 26 points to lead a balanced San Antonio attack as the Spurs jumped on top early and rolled to a 136-117 win over the visiting Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. The Spurs were never headed, leading by 14 after one quarter, by as many as 22 in the...
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs returned home on Wednesday night after a quick three-game road trip and easily defeated the Sacramento Kings 136-117 at the AT&T Center thanks to a balanced attack. The victory snaps a two-game losing streak for San Antonio, who earned their fourth win of...
Say this much about this young and growing group of Spurs: They are not incapable of learning from mistakes. Two nights after racing to a big first-quarter lead at Oklahoma City and then fumbling it away, the Spurs raced out to a big first-quarter lead against Sacramento and kept their foot down.
The San Antonio Spurs opened their two-game homestand with a blowout victory over the Sacramento Kings, 136-117. The Spurs got out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never looked back, in large part thanks to their best night shooting threes of the season, hitting 18-23 from three, led by five from Devin Vassell and four from Doug McDermott.
Tonight, the Sacramento Kings begin a crucial four-game stretch that should finally give us an answer as to whether this year’s team is truly different than years past. The Kings will be facing teams that have combined for a 10-27 record so far this season, meaning the Kings should not be at a talent disadvantage on any night of the trip. That trip begins tonight in San Antonio as the Kings face off with the Spurs.
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio dominated Sacramento on their best three-point shooting night of the year with seven players at 15 points or more, beating the Kings 136-117. The Spurs led wire-to-wire, hit 18-32 from deep, had 34 assists to just 8 turnovers, and put together a solid 48-minute effort to rebound from a disappointing loss to the Thunder.
After getting burned by the Suns to start the week, the Kings had a day off to rub copious amounts of aloe vera all over their bodies and get ready for their next four-game road trip. On paper, these next four games could be interpreted as a respite for the Kings after having to face the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz both twice already to start the season. But we all know Kings basketball follows no sensible logic and truly anything can happen on any given night. With that in mind, I hope we all still performed our personal pre-game rituals (mine is deep breathing exercises while saying a prayer to the basketball gods) as the Kings took on the San Antonio Spurs tonight. Let's see how they did:
Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much. The Spurs have shown...
There's always that one quarter that seems to be the Kings' Achilles' heel in each of their losses. Wednesday night was no different than Monday's loss to the Phoenix Suns. One quarter is all it took for an opposing team to build an insurmountable lead against the Kings. Losing 136-117...
Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, San Antonio, Phoenix Suns, Harrison Barnes, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento, Marvin Bagley III, National Basketball Association, Oklahoma City Thunder. The Sacramento Kings are starting to look a lot like the 2020-21 version of themselves, and that was on full display during their 136-117 loss to the...
SAN ANTONIO — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 26 points and the San Antonio Spurs never trailed, overcoming De’Aaron Fox’s season-high 37 points in rolling past the Sacramento Kings 136-117. San Antonio hit a season-high 18 3-pointers and snapped a three-game skid at home. The Spurs had not...
The New York Knicks are off to a solid start in the 2021-22 NBA season. They are 7-5, as good of a start as they have had in years. Alas, there are some things that the team needs to clean up sooner than later to remain in the mix in the Eastern Conference.
The Spurs kept pace with the Clippers all night but could not overcome their opponents in the end. Dejounte Murray almost had another triple-double leading the team with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 9 assists. His defense was stellar as usual, adding 3 steals to the box score for the night. Derrick White had a rebound game offensively, pouring in 19 on 8 for 14 shooting, and Drew Eubanks almost notched a double-double himself with 8 points and 10 rebounds filling in for Jakob Poeltl.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 34 points, hitting 12 of 13 free throws, and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 106-92 on Tuesday night. Reggie Jackson overcame a poor start and finished with 21 points to help the Clippers bounce back after their seven-game winning streak ended on Sunday.
Stephen Curry had 37 points, easily winning matchup of the NBA's top two scorers when Kevin Durant had his worst night of the season, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets 117-99 on Tuesday.
