Andrew Wiggins goes off on his former team in Warriors’ sixth straight win

Andrew Wiggins totaled 15 points (5-15 FG, 0-4 3PT, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block, and two steals in the Warriors’ 119-93 win over the Bills on Friday. Wiggins "stuffed" the stat-sheet in the Warriors' win over the Bulls, exhibiting a more dynamic game outside of his scoring prowess. He is a talented player who has moments where he can arguably be the best player on the floor any given night. The concern is consistency and his tendency to play a role-based conservative game; these elements to his game can tend to limit his upside and leave him in a sort of fantasy "limbo." A limbo where his floor makes way for him to be considered for lineups anytime the Warriors are on the slate, but at the same time contributes to a low ceiling that makes him a tad less desirable for most roster constructions. In any case, he is worth having in your player pool; however, it could be essential to have a strong vision for how he can help lead you to a victory before making that investment.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO