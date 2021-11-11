Kaminsky has career night, scores 31 points in Suns' victory

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
PHOENIX — At the age of 28 years old, it feels like Frank Kaminsky has found his niche in the NBA. A lottery pick in 2015 that transitioned from playing power forward to being more of a 5, Kaminsky is in a system with the Phoenix Suns that suits him and maximizes his talents.
All of a sudden, it’s starting to feel like snowy Wisconsin out in the desert. Former Badgers legend Frank Kaminsky just put together another earth-shattering performance, outdoing himself once again last night. Over the past few games, he helped the Phoenix Suns not only tread water without Deandre Ayton, but go out surfing, as the team continues to ride a six-game win streak.
After a week filled with off-court issues, it felt like a low blow to hear that the Phoenix Suns also lost Deandre Ayton to the injury bug, with him suffering a right leg contusion. Although Ayton came back to play against the Houston Rockets on Thursday night, he failed to suit up for the game before against the New Orleans Pelicans, and against the Atlanta Hawks most recently.
PHOENIX — When the Phoenix Suns started 8-8 last year, it was their bench that did the heavy lifting. With backup point guard Cam Payne on the floor, the Suns were outscoring teams by 12.7 points per 100 possessions. Reserve center Dario Saric’s net rating was even higher, 19.0. Compare that to Chris Paul’s -0.5 and Deandre Ayton’s -3.8 and who knows how last season would have went if the bench wasn’t thriving.
If you had Frank Kaminsky scoring a career-high 31 points in the year 2021 on your bingo card, go ahead and pick out your lottery numbers for an automatic winner. Kaminsky’s performance on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers, propelling the Phoenix Suns to a 119-109 win, was awe-inspiring. Kaminsky...
Even with Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and CJ McCollum coming together last night, none of them wore the “leading scorer” crown. Instead, it fell onto Frank Kaminsky’s head, who put together yet another phenomenal performance, helping the Phoenix Suns win their sixth straight game. Kaminsky exploded for a...
Frank Kaminsky scored a career-high 31 points off the bench to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 119-109 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Chris Paul added 21 points and seven assists, JaVale McGee contributed 14 points and eight rebounds and Devin Booker had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Phoenix won its sixth straight game. Kaminsky made 12 of 18 field-goal attempts and collected seven boards while being the difference-maker in the contest.
PHOENIX — In case of injury, Frank Kaminsky has always been a great option for the Phoenix Suns to have on the back-end of the rotation. He’s a great stylistic change of pace, knows the system and plays the way the Suns want to. It’s always good to have reliable depth.
The Portland Trail Blazers didn’t play a bad game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. They didn’t play a particularly good one, either. Damian Lillard scored 28, but he was eclipsed by a career-high 31 from Frank Kaminsky III, of all people. Combine that with allowing the Suns to shoot 52.7% from the field and Portland shooting 23.3% from the three-point arc, and you have a 119-109 Phoenix win that kept the Blazers without a road victory this season.
The Portland Trail Blazers dared to deploy drop pick-and-roll coverage against Devin Booker on Wednesday night, a bet that paid off as the Phoenix Suns star scored 12 points on 5-of-15 shooting. Chris Paul fared much better in that comfort zone and overall, but still fell short of the table-setting dominance that could’ve propelled the Suns to a win over the Blazers all by itself.
Phoenix Suns forward/center Frank Kaminsky (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks. Kaminsky only played four minutes on Monday in Deandre Ayton's return from a leg injury. JaVale McGee could see a couple more minutes off the bench on Wednesday. Ayton is not on the injury report. numberFire's...
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook made waves on social media on Friday after he crip walked during the team’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Lakers superstar LeBron James proceeded to react to Westbrook’s moves, joking that “something is really wrong” with the nine-time All-Star. It’s good to see that...
Klay Thompson sent a message to Draymond Green before his classic Game 6 performance, propelling the Golden State Warriors to ultimately come back from a 3-1 deficit against Kevin Durant and the Thunder in the 2016 West Finals. Everybody knows that when it’s Game 6, for some reason, Klay Thompson...
The Golden State Warriors were a dynasty in the mid-2010s era of basketball, and their duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson revolutionized the sport, changing the way the game was played. In recent years though, Klay Thompson has had two serious injuries, first to his ACL in 2019, and...
The Los Angeles Lakers received a vintage Russell Westbrook performance on Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. He had easily his best game in purple and gold, as he finally got going after struggling for a few weeks. Westbrook finished the game with 33 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists,...
Kobe Bryant will forever be considered one of the greatest players to have ever picked up a basketball. As it turns out, the Los Angeles Lakers icon was never really the best teammate — at least when it comes to building close personal relationships off the court. Pau Gasol, a...
In the NBA there is a lot of player movement. We see players switch teams relatively often, with them choosing new destinations for free agency, or perhaps getting traded by their franchise. In particular, star players enjoy a lot of mobility and freedom of movement, and we've seen many stars force their way out of franchises before.
Comments / 0