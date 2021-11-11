Kaminsky has career night, scores 31 points in Suns' victory

After a week filled with off-court issues, it felt like a low blow to hear that the Phoenix Suns also lost Deandre Ayton to the injury bug, with him suffering a right leg contusion. Although Ayton came back to play against the Houston Rockets on Thursday night, he failed to suit up for the game before against the New Orleans Pelicans, and against the Atlanta Hawks most recently.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO