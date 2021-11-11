CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaminsky has career night, scores 31 points in Suns' victory

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Frank Kaminsky bested his career high...

www.ftimes.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: Why Frank Kaminsky will be Most Improved Player Finalist

All of a sudden, it’s starting to feel like snowy Wisconsin out in the desert. Former Badgers legend Frank Kaminsky just put together another earth-shattering performance, outdoing himself once again last night. Over the past few games, he helped the Phoenix Suns not only tread water without Deandre Ayton, but go out surfing, as the team continues to ride a six-game win streak.
Person
Frank Kaminsky
Person
Norman Powell
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: Breaking Down Frank Kaminsky’s Rise as a Role Player

After a week filled with off-court issues, it felt like a low blow to hear that the Phoenix Suns also lost Deandre Ayton to the injury bug, with him suffering a right leg contusion. Although Ayton came back to play against the Houston Rockets on Thursday night, he failed to suit up for the game before against the New Orleans Pelicans, and against the Atlanta Hawks most recently.
Arizona Sports

Landry Shamet has breakthrough night as Suns’ 2nd unit tries to settle in

PHOENIX — When the Phoenix Suns started 8-8 last year, it was their bench that did the heavy lifting. With backup point guard Cam Payne on the floor, the Suns were outscoring teams by 12.7 points per 100 possessions. Reserve center Dario Saric’s net rating was even higher, 19.0. Compare that to Chris Paul’s -0.5 and Deandre Ayton’s -3.8 and who knows how last season would have went if the bench wasn’t thriving.
vidanewspaper.com

Frank Kaminsky Becoming Surprisingly Key Cog For Suns

If you had Frank Kaminsky scoring a career-high 31 points in the year 2021 on your bingo card, go ahead and pick out your lottery numbers for an automatic winner. Kaminsky’s performance on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers, propelling the Phoenix Suns to a 119-109 win, was awe-inspiring. Kaminsky...
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: 3 Things to do with Frank Kaminsky when Ayton Returns

Even with Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and CJ McCollum coming together last night, none of them wore the “leading scorer” crown. Instead, it fell onto Frank Kaminsky’s head, who put together yet another phenomenal performance, helping the Phoenix Suns win their sixth straight game. Kaminsky exploded for a...
#The Big Man#Ap
Reuters

Frank Kaminsky pours in 31 off bench to lead Suns by Blazers

Frank Kaminsky scored a career-high 31 points off the bench to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 119-109 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Chris Paul added 21 points and seven assists, JaVale McGee contributed 14 points and eight rebounds and Devin Booker had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Phoenix won its sixth straight game. Kaminsky made 12 of 18 field-goal attempts and collected seven boards while being the difference-maker in the contest.
Blazer's Edge

Trail Blazers Can’t Stop Frank Kaminsky, Fall to Suns

The Portland Trail Blazers didn’t play a bad game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. They didn’t play a particularly good one, either. Damian Lillard scored 28, but he was eclipsed by a career-high 31 from Frank Kaminsky III, of all people. Combine that with allowing the Suns to shoot 52.7% from the field and Portland shooting 23.3% from the three-point arc, and you have a 119-109 Phoenix win that kept the Blazers without a road victory this season.
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard’s honest reaction to Frank Kaminsky’s 31-point outburst

The Portland Trail Blazers dared to deploy drop pick-and-roll coverage against Devin Booker on Wednesday night, a bet that paid off as the Phoenix Suns star scored 12 points on 5-of-15 shooting. Chris Paul fared much better in that comfort zone and overall, but still fell short of the table-setting dominance that could’ve propelled the Suns to a win over the Blazers all by itself.
NewsBreak
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Suns rule out Frank Kaminsky (knee) Wednesday

Phoenix Suns forward/center Frank Kaminsky (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks. Kaminsky only played four minutes on Monday in Deandre Ayton's return from a leg injury. JaVale McGee could see a couple more minutes off the bench on Wednesday. Ayton is not on the injury report. numberFire's...
