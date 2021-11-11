The Young & the Restless patriarch Jerry Douglas dies at 88

Perhaps one of the most circulated questions on social media is “Bella, where the hell have you been loca?,” but has anyone ever asked what the hell Taylor Lautner has been up to since his last movie appearance in 2016? Well, Lautner recently made a big announcement with an eye-catching Instagram post. On Nov. 11, the star proposed to his girlfriend of two years, Tay Dome, and announced his engagement to all his friends and fans on Nov. 13 with the most romantic proposal pictures. Lautner popped the question around a scene of roses and lighted candles with a neon sign that spelled out his last name in the background. He shared with his fans, “11.11.2021 And just like that, all of my wishes came true.”

