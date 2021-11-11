CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impeachment: American Crime Story went from pop-culture event to grand disappointment

 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

American Crime Story's third season, focusing on the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal, was the buzziest show of the fall and appeared "well on its way to TV juggernaut-dom," says Inkoo Kang. "Revisiting President Bill Clinton’s sex scandal from the point of view of the person arguably hurt most by it — Monica Lewinsky,...

Vanity Fair

Linda Tripp’s Daughter Would Love to “Hug the Shit Out of” Sarah Paulson

Allison Tripp wasn’t quite sure what to expect from Impeachment: American Crime Story when it premiered in September. Her mother, Linda Tripp, had been vilified and ridiculed two decades ago, when the lifelong civil servant turned over audio tapes of her conversations with Monica Lewinsky that would lead to Bill Clinton’s 1998 impeachment. Linda died last year, and Allison was still grieving when the first episode aired this fall. Allison, a mother of four living in Virginia, knew that another negative portrayal of her mother would sting, especially given the recent loss. And when it was announced that Lewinsky was a producer on the series, Allison assumed the show would be biased.
Decider

‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Season Finale Recap: The Invisible Woman

Paula Jones, too, received cosmetic surgery; specifically, a nose job. This has made her conventionally attractive enough to become a celebrity spokesperson for a psychic hotline, the sine qua non of late-Ninties pop-cultural reference points. “Satisfaction guaranteed,” she coos suggestively on the commercial, virtually inviting the giggling prank calls that follow. (As the Mystery Man says in Lost Highway, another second-term Clinton artifact, “It is not my custom to go where I am not wanted.”) Paula subsequently poses nude for Penthouse—tastefully so, it must be said—and thus burns her bridges with her conservative ersatz allies. Susan Carpenter-McMillan, that guardian of propriety, hangs up on her. Ann Coulter pronounces her “trailer trash,” then gets loaded with semi-closeted muckraker Matt Drudge in the green room at Fox News. (Somewhere along the line she makes fun of rival Laura Ingraham, who’s, er, “dating” Lindsey Graham. Best of luck to the lovebirds.)
Telegraph

15 Minutes of Shame, review: Monica Lewinsky’s documentary is a missed opportunity

“Imagine waking up one morning with the whole world suddenly talking about you,” said Monica Lewinsky at the start of 15 Minutes of Shame (Sky Documentaries). “Trust me, I know a little something about this.” With Lewinsky as producer, narrator and self-styled “patient zero”, this documentary examined the rise of public shaming and cancel culture. The premise was timely and the programme classily produced. The biggest shame here is what a mess it became.
FanSided

Is American Crime Story Season 4 happening at FX?

American Crime Story Season 3 has come to an end. Eyes are on the future of the anthology show. Will American Crime Story Season 4 happen?. We got to see how Monica Lewinsky’s story came to an end in the Impeachment finale. It wasn’t just about Monica, though. We got to see how things turned out for everyone involved, including Linda and Paula.
NME

Monica Lewinsky reveals detailed accuracy of ‘Impeachment’

Monica Lewinsky, whose affair with Bill Clinton has been the subject of American Crime Story: Impeachment, has recalled detailed events that made it into the show. The White House intern-turned-activist opened up about her life story while moderating a cast Q&A at the Director’s Guild Of America in Hollywood, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.
thefocus.news

Did Linda Tripp have plastic surgery as seen on American Crime Story?

FX’s American Crime Story: Impeachment focuses on Bill Clinton’s relationship with Monica Lewinsky. Featuring Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, fans are wondering if Tripp really did get plastic surgery. Let’s take a look…. Linda Tripp rose to prominence in the media in 1998 when she revealed information about President Bill...
San Francisco Chronicle

With ‘Impeachment’ and ‘American Horror Story,’ Sarah Paulson remains fall TV’s MVP

An actor who can make me feel sympathy for Linda Tripp deserves all the awards. Remember Tripp, the Pentagon employee who illegally recorded her phone calls with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky as she spoke, sometimes painfully, about her sexual relationship with President Bill Clinton? Yes, that charmer. When Tripp turned those tapes over to Special Prosecutor Kenneth Starr, she helped pave the way for the impeachment of Clinton in 1998.
Primetimer

Impeachment: American Crime Story has been watchable, sympathetic and safe

With its focus on Monica Lewinsky, the third season of American Crime Story is "throwing its narrative power behind one character," says Daniel D'Addario. "A show that has, in the past, had a roving curiosity seems now tightly focused on a single perspective. Which means that in Impeachment, we’re only getting part of the story." Part of the problem is that Ryan Murphy went into Impeachment saying to Lewinsky, who boarded the show as an executive producer: “Nobody should tell your story but you.” "The show that has resulted from her partnership is her story by her, for better and worse," says D'Addario. "Like the installments of this franchise about the O.J. Simpson trial and about the killing of Gianni Versace, this American Crime Story took a bit of semi-recent history and sought to convert it into drama. But while the Simpson case provided endless refractions through the lenses of race, gender, and celebrity, and while the Versace story put forward often-uncomfortable provocations about gay life, this season has demanded plaudits for telling a version of the Clinton story that’s actually become conventional wisdom." The focus on Lewinsky at the expense of characters like Linda Tripp and Bill Clinton has hindered Impeachment. "The show’s imaginative palette is generously applied to Lewinsky, and the series allows for shading and nuance of her experience that it rarely grants anyone else," says D'Addario, adding: "But consider what other angles on the story are left hanging. The show’s perspective on Tripp seems so fixed that it’s perhaps futile to bother wondering what might have been had the writers been really curious about what besides rage made her flip. Moving on, then, one wonders about the person who’s actually being tried for the crime on this Crime Story. On the show’s margins, Clive Owen is quietly delivering the best performance on Impeachment, simmering with rage that his rectitude would ever be questioned and alienated from the things he’s done, said, and felt. He believes himself innocent, even as some part of him knows this cannot be. In a performance granted only a nibble of screen time (and buried beneath unfortunate prosthetics), Owen conjures something that feels genuinely new: A map of the gnarled, self-justifying internal logic of a man who uses women. This is a performance that might, in another context, have lent painful and wrenching complexity to Impeachment, and have raised real and difficult questions: How should society, now, deal with a former President who seems constitutionally incapable of admitting he was wrong?"
TheWrap

Has FX’s ‘American Crime Story’ Run Out of Juice After ‘Impeachment’ Ratings Letdown?

Ratings for Monica Lewinsky-focused series are half that of ”Versace“ and much, much lower than ”The People v. O.J. Simpson“. TV viewers are not voting with their eyeballs for FX’s “Impeachment: American Crime Story.” The much-hyped saga of former White House intern Monica Lewinsky’s frenemy relationship with whistleblower Linda Tripp that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in the 1990s has not generated nearly as big an audience as predecessors “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson.”
The Independent

Who is Paula Jones, portrayed by Annaleigh Ashford in Impeachment: American Crime Story?

Paula Jones, a former Arkansas state employee, is portrayed in Impeachment: American Crime Story by Annaleigh Ashford.Jones filed a civil lawsuit against then-President Bill Clinton on 17 January 1994. She alleged that Clinton had sexually harassed her during his time as governor of Arkansas, then defamed her when denying the claims.The case led to a landmark ruling by the US Supreme Court. On 27 May 1997, the court found that “the Constitution does not grant a sitting President immunity from civil litigation except under highly unusual circumstances”. It thus allowed Jones’ case to proceed.Clinton settled the lawsuit in November...
