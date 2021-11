Brian Williams is leaving MSNBC and NBC News at the end of the year but says he’ll “pop up again somewhere.” The news came in a memo to staff from MSNBC president Rashida Jones. “After nearly three decades as an award-winning journalist and anchor at MSNBC and NBC News, Brian Williams has informed us he would like to take the coming months to spend time with his family. He will be signing off from The 11th Hour at the end of the year.” (Read her full memo below.) Said Williams in a statement: “This is the end of a chapter and the beginning...

