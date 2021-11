The Jets picked up their first win of the season on Wednesday in their home opener against Pratt Community College, 72-65 at the Mabee Center. NOC Enid was held to nine points and trailed by 10 points in the first 10 minutes of action. The Beavers were able to use their size to their advantage early behind 6-8 forward Quinton Metcalf and 6-7 forward Julian Eziukwu.

ENID, OK ・ 13 DAYS AGO