The crew team has returned from competing in the biggest event of the fall, Head of the Charles, in Boston, Massachusetts. With over 2,000 entries ranging from single to eight person boats, this competition is the biggest and most prestigious race in North America. This event included top teams from around the country competing for the chance to be a part of history. The girls’ four boat placed 67 out of 77 while the mens’ four and eight placed 68 out of 88 and 73 out of 80 respectively.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO