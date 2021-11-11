Netflix and other streaming services are facing a translator shortage amid the worldwide popularity of Squid Game and other foreign titles
The Squid Game controversy last month over poor subtitling "drew a bright spotlight onto a rarely discussed industry at the heart of major international streaming platforms: language service providers, or LSPs," reports Rest of World's Andrew Deck. "These are companies that provide outsourced subtitling, captioning, and dubbing through a global network...www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0