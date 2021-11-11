CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Netflix and other streaming services are facing a translator shortage amid the worldwide popularity of Squid Game and other foreign titles

Primetimer
Primetimer
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Squid Game controversy last month over poor subtitling "drew a bright spotlight onto a rarely discussed industry at the heart of major international streaming platforms: language service providers, or LSPs," reports Rest of World's Andrew Deck. "These are companies that provide outsourced subtitling, captioning, and dubbing through a global network...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ confirmed for Season 2

Buckle up: The chaos of “Squid Game” will be returning to Netflix for another season. The streaming megahit’s return was confirmed by writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk in an interview with the Associated Press. Hwang said, “There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘You’ Challenges ‘Squid Game’ in Streaming Charts

The third season of Netflix’s You premiered to big streaming numbers in the week of Oct. 11-17, coming close to unseating Squid Game in total viewing time. You earned 1.94 billion minutes of viewing time for the week (season three premiered Oct. 15), finishing second overall behind Squid Game. The Korean hit amassed 2.25 billion minutes, down from 3.02 billion the previous week but the show’s third consecutive week over 2 billion. Since its release on Sept. 17, Squid Game has totaled 10.65 billion minutes of viewing time. Netflix also had a third series break the billion-minute mark as Maid stayed strong in...
TV SERIES
techeblog.com

Netflix Gaming Service Launches on Android Devices, Includes Two Stranger Things Titles

Netflix Gaming made its debut in Poland a couple of months ago, but now, the service has launched in more regions. Members with Android devices will be able to enjoy such titles as Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop). Unfortunately, there’s no word yet on when iOS versions are going to be released. Read more for two videos, including some gameplay, and additional information.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Netflix US gets three Hwang Dong-hyuk movies amid Squid Game hype

Netflix viewers around the world were introduced to South Korean director and screenwriter Hwang Dong-hyuk via his astronomically popular streaming series Squid Game. Perhaps hoping to capitalize on the show’s ongoing success, Netflix has made three movies from the director available to its subscribers in the US — though don’t expect anything similar to the bloody game show.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Translator#Language Translation#Squid Game#World#Iyuno Sdi#Korean
thebrag.com

Netflix is launching a gaming service this week

Watch out gamers, Netflix is coming for you. The streaming platform has announced the launch of Netflix Games, a fledgling gaming service. Clearly not content just settling for being the go-to place for mindless TV watching, Netflix wants to be the home for gaming when you’re bored too. The idea for a gaming section on the platform had long been rumoured and now it’s finally here.
VIDEO GAMES
thesamohi.com

“Squid Game” kills Netflix records

“Squid Game”, the Korean Netflix original series created by Hwang Dong-hyuk and released on Sept. 17, is on track to become Netflix’s most watched series ever. To say that this show has taken the world by storm would be an understatement. The show is a jarring, and at times incredibly disturbing, critique of the capitalist world. The series of deadly games that the characters are forced to play, act as a criticism of the ideology that human lives are disposable and a worthy sacrifice to make for profit. It is an incredibly entertaining watch, but it ultimately falls short on delivering its message.
TV SERIES
wsspaper.com

Lost in translation: ‘Squid Game’ review

“Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.” spoken by Bong Joon-Ho, a South Korean film director who made history back in 2020 by directing the first ever non-English language film to win Best Picture at the Oscars. This one quote spoken during his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes after claiming the title of “Best-Foreign Film”, speaks volumes, and especially applies right now with the recent popularity of “Squid Game”.
MOVIES
mercercluster.com

Squid Game: The show that has taken over Netflix

If you've been browsing Netflix or social media lately, chances are you have seen clips or promotions for “Squid Game,” a Korean drama starring actors HoYeon Jung, Lee Jung-jae and Gong Yoo. It has quickly become Netflix’s number one ranked show and the most-watched show ever on the platform, beating...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
theasburycollegian.com

Squid Game’s rise to popularity

Hwang Dong Hyuk’s “Squid Game” has managed to capture the world by storm seemingly overnight. In fact, since its initial release last September 17 this year on Netflix, the show has risen to number 1 in the streaming Titan’s Top 10 list in over 94 countries. This is a significant milestone for K-Drama fans everywhere because this is the first show to reach this position globally.
TV SERIES
bunewsservice.com

LISTEN: ‘Squid Game’ translations dilute the show’s real meaning

Since Squid Game was released, it has attracted a lot of attention globally. The Korean drama quickly became the most-watched show on Netflix. But some Korean-speaking viewers have noticed that some of its English subtitles are off. What is getting lost in translation? How do the subtitles affect our understanding...
BOSTON, MA
mustangnews.net

The controversy behind “Squid Game’s” English translations

A group of 456 individuals desperately indebted in South Korea are thrown into a deadly tournament of children’s games. Rivaled with the promise of money, each other’s brutality and the imminence of death, only one will win. This is the premise of the South Korean Netflix series phenomenon “Squid Game.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechCrunch

Netflix launches games to iPhone and iPad users worldwide

With the Android launch, Netflix introduced a new “Games” tab within the app where users could browse the catalog and find a game they wanted to play. But to actually play the game, they would be directed to the Google Play Store to install the game on their device. Upon first launch, users would then sign into the game with their Netflix credentials.
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

Netflix Adds Movies From 'Squid Game' Creator

Netflix subscribers who can't get enough of Squid Game are in luck, because even more titles from the show's creator have arrived to the streaming platform. Netflix on Wednesday, Nov. 5 confirmed that three South Korean feature films directed by Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk are now available to stream in the United States. They include Silenced, Miss Granny and The Fortress.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Arcane Beats Squid Game Again to Become #1 Show on Netflix Worldwide With Act 2

When Riot Games released Act 1 (episodes 1-3) of its League of Legends animated series Arcane on Netflix last week, the show was showered with praises from both fans and critics. Act 2 (episodes 4-6) of the series have reached even greater heights than the first three episodes. While Act 1 of the show reached No. 1 on the global Netflix TV charts with 38 No. 1 rankings in individual countries, Act 2 has shown more momentum.
TV SERIES
Vulture

How to Give Netflix, Hulu, and Other Streaming Services As Gifts

Gifting a streaming subscription — especially a new or underrated service — can be a nice way to help you and your loved ones stay on top of the rapidly growing library of content. But figuring out how, exactly, to do that can be confusing. How do you even gift a subscription? Which one does gift cards? Are there bundles? Which is the service with Baby Yoda? No worries, we’ll take you step-by-step on how to start shopping for streaming services for your loved ones, co-workers, friends, or even yourself.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Narcos: Mexico’ & ‘Squid Game’ Top Netflix’s First Weekly TV Streaming Top Ten Chart

Netflix has published its first weekly top ten lists spanning series and films with Narcos: Mexico and Squid Game taking the top TV spots. The streamer revealed at its third quarter financials that it was shaking up the way that it measures and releases ratings data, switching from reporting on the number of households that watch a series or film to reporting on hours viewed. Today, Netflix firmed up exactly what that will look like with Pablo Perez De Rosso, VP of content strategy, planning & analysis calling it an “important step forward” for the company. The first tranche of data includes numbers...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Netflix announces a new website where it will release viewership data based on hours viewed

The Top10.Netflix.com website will update every Tuesday with four main global lists: film and film (non-English) and TV & TV (non-English). The new charts follow the streaming giant’s recent promise to be more transparent about viewership data. Netflix will also publish two Top 10 lists for film and TV for each country, plus specialty lists including the top documentaries and reality shows. “Figuring out how best to measure success in streaming is hard, and there’s no one perfect metric. Traditional measures like box office or share of audience (which was designed to help advertisers understand success on linear TV) aren’t relevant to most streamers, including Netflix,” Pablo Perez de Rosso, vice president of content strategy, planning and analysis at Netflix. “Having looked at the different options, we believe engagement, as measured by hours viewed, is a strong indicator of a title’s popularity, as well as overall member satisfaction, which is important for retention in subscription services.”
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy