Netflix and other streaming services are facing a translator shortage amid the worldwide popularity of Squid Game and other foreign titles

“Squid Game”, the Korean Netflix original series created by Hwang Dong-hyuk and released on Sept. 17, is on track to become Netflix’s most watched series ever. To say that this show has taken the world by storm would be an understatement. The show is a jarring, and at times incredibly disturbing, critique of the capitalist world. The series of deadly games that the characters are forced to play, act as a criticism of the ideology that human lives are disposable and a worthy sacrifice to make for profit. It is an incredibly entertaining watch, but it ultimately falls short on delivering its message.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO