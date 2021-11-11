CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

HBO Max’s Santa Inc. stop-motion animated series adds Gabourey Sidibe, Craig Robinson and Nicholas Braun

Primetimer
Primetimer
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Maria Bamford, Joel Kim Booster and Leslie Grossman will...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

‘Station Eleven’: Trailer for HBO Max Limited Series Chronicles the Aftermath of a Deadly Pandemic

The first trailer for the HBO Max limited series “Station Eleven” hits incredibly close to home. The 10-episode series debuts on HBO Max on Dec. 16 and spans multiple timelines as it tells the story of survivors of a devastating flu outbreak that brought civilization to its knees. They attempt to rebuild and reimagine a new world while holding onto the best of what’s been lost.
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

HBO Max’s Station Eleven trailer hits home with post-pandemic hope

The COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting everyone’s lives at the moment. That may be why the first look at HBO Max‘s miniseries Station Eleven is so affecting. This adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s postapocalyptic novel shows us a world where humanity has been devastated by a flu pandemic. At times, it looks all too familiar to events that we’ve lived through, except to an even greater extent.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Camp Friends: HBO Max Orders Comedy Series From American Vandal Writer

If you're not already a fan of writer Lauren Herstik, now is the best possible time to get on board. The New York Times writer most well known for her coverage of the #FreeBritney movement, is also a gifted screenwriter with writing credits on USA's "Suits" spin-off, "Pearson;" the Discovery Channel docu-series "How To Build ... Everything;" and the hit Netflix mockumentary comedy series, "American Vandal," where Herstik also served as a producer.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Adds Nine Recurring To Cast Of HBO Max Series

EXCLUSIVE: Cristala Carter (Dr Death, Law & Order: Organized Crime), Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Kate Jennings Grant (Notorious, Flight 93), Robert Stanton (Mr. Mercedes), Jennifer Ferrin (Mosaic, The Blacklist), Lilla Crawford (Into the Woods), Brian Altemus (The Time Traveler’s Wife, Grand Army), Anthony Ordonez (Franklin & Bash, Manifest) and Jeffrey Bean (Billions, The Blacklist) have been cast in recurring roles in HBO Max’s upcoming Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin reboot. The present-day iteration of the popular 2010-17 series hails from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Lindsay Calhoon Bring, Alloy Entertainment and Warner Bros TV. Written by Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring, the...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Gabourey Sidibe
Person
Joel Kim Booster
Person
Sarah Silverman
Person
Leslie Grossman
Person
Nicholas Braun
Person
Maria Bamford
ramascreen.com

Official Trailer For HBO Max Limited Series STATION ELEVEN Starring Gael Garcia Bernal

HBO Max has released this trailer from the upcoming Max Original limited drama series, STATION ELEVEN, debuting December 16. Synopsis: A post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, this limited drama series tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost. STATION ELEVEN is based on the international bestseller of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel.
TV SERIES
1069morefm.com

Dan Levy to host competition series ‘The Big Brunch’ for HBO Max

Dan Levy will be the host of a new cooking competition series on HBO Max called The Big Brunch. Along with hosting and creating the new series, Levy will serve as executive producer alongside Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Faye Stapleton. Scheduled to debut next year, the show...
TV & VIDEOS
bubbleblabber.com

Todd McFarlane Teases New Stop-Motion Animated TV Series With Thomas Lennon And ShadowMachine

Today, Emmy-winning SPAWN creator and director/producer Todd McFarlane announced the launch of a dedicated television development and production arm of McFarlane Films. A force in the world of entertainment, McFarlane’s characters have become wildly popular and critically acclaimed in various mediums. SPAWN has won two Emmy Awards for HBO. McFarlane...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Series#Santa Inc
Gamespot

David Chase Wants To Do Another Sopranos Movie, HBO Max Wants Another Series

Sopranos creator David Chase has revealed in a new interview that it may be a while before we find out what's next for the franchise, following the prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, it sounds like Chase wants to do another movie but WarnerMedia and HBO want him to do another series.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

HBO Max Drops First Teaser for Upcoming Post-Apocalyptic Series 'Station Eleven'

HBO Max has dropped off the first teaser for its upcoming adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s post-apocalyptic novel, Station Eleven. The 10-episode series “tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost,” according to the official synopsis.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

HBO Max teases Station Eleven

Patrick Somerville's limited series adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel's novel, depicting the aftermath of a flu pandemic that wipes out the majority of the world's population, premieres Dec. 16.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
c21media.net

HBO Max gives Issa Rae reality series Sweet Life: Los Angeles a second run

WarnerMedia-owned US streamer HBO Max has renewed Insecure creator and star Issa Rae’s reality series Sweet Life: Los Angeles for a second season. Produced by Rae’s prodco Hoorae alongside All3Media-backed Main Event Media and Morning Dew Pictures, the coming-of-age show follows a group of young black friends as they navigate their chaotic 20s and try to make it in LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Green Lantern HBO Max Series Reportedly Darker Than First Expected

HBO Max's live-action Green Lantern series may still be some time away from its debut - series writer and showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith recently offered an update noting that the series is a "big undertaking" and that it will take "a while" to become a reality - but a new report suggests that when the much-anticipated series does debut, it may just have a darker tone than initially expected. According to The Illuminerdi, the Green Lantern series will be more akin to the Watchmen event series in terms of tone, something that may not only shift what fans expect from the series but how each of the characters is portrayed.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Black Lightning,’ ‘True Story’ Star William Catlett Signs With Sugar23 (EXCLUSIVE)

William Catlett has signed with Sugar23. The actor, who next appears in Netflix’s limited series “True Story” alongside Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, will be managed by Meredith Wechter, Jake Fleischman and Sukee Chew. Catlett is also a writer, director and producer. Catlett has a busy dance card. He will soon appear in Lionsgate’s “The Devil You Know” with Omar Epps and this year wrapped a recurring role on the CW’s superhero drama series “Black Lightning.” He recently starred in HBO Max’s “Charm City Kings” and appeared in an episode of the cable channel’s “Lovecraft Country.” Catlett’s credits also include “Force of Nature,”...
TV & VIDEOS
ramascreen.com

Official Key Art And Trailer For HBO Max Comedy Series SORT OF

HBO Max has released these official key art and trailer for their upcoming Comedy Series SORT OF which debuts November 18. Created by Bilal Baig (“Acha Bacha”) and Fab Filippo (“Save Me”) and an official selection of the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival, the Max Original comedy SORT OF debuts THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18 on HBO Max with all eight episodes.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Julie Bowen to Star in and Executive Produce NBC Comedy Put Pilot in First Look Deal with Universal Television

Julie Bowen, the actor who starred as Claire Dunphy in “Modern Family,” has signed a first-look deal with Universal Television for her production company Bowen & Sons. She is partnered with Rachael Field, who associate produced “Modern Family,” on the banner. Under the deal, Bowen has a put pilot commitment for a currently untitled single-camera comedy that she will star in as Lulu Wallace, a public relations professional who loses her business in her divorce and goes home for the first time in a decade to help her father, an aging magician, save the Magic Manor from cancellation. Steve Basilone writes...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Search Party’: HBO Max Series Will End With Season 5, Streamer Sets Premiere Date & Unveils First-Look Photos

HBO Max will bring in the new year with the final season of popular dark comedy Search Party. The streamer revealed that season five will be the final season. It comes as it set the premiere date for its return and unveiled a first look at the season. Created by Charles Rogers and Sarah-Violet Bliss, Search Party stars Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early and Meredith Hagner. The first three seasons followed best friends Dory (Shawkat), Drew (Reynolds), Elliott (Early) and Portia (Hagner) through a messy private investigation, semi-accidental murder, absurd cover-up and sensational trial. In Season 4, Dory was held prisoner by...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

HBO Max's Head of the Class reboot is wholesome and bland, but there is some potential

"Things I remember about the original Head of the Class, which aired on ABC from 1986 to 1991: that terrific ensemble cast. Howard Hesseman, Robin Givens and the guy who’s now running Paramount Pictures?" says Daniel Fienberg. "Come on! The opening credits and Ed Alton’s theme music. It’s a bop! The Moscow episodes. Your history books may say otherwise, but in my mind, the Cold War was ended by Rocky IV and Head of the Class. Thing I don’t remember about the original Head of the Class: what the show’s actual premise was. As best I can explain, it was about a diverse group of nerds in the 'Individualized Honors Program' at a Manhattan public school who relied on a permanent substitute teacher (Hesseman’s Charlie Moore) to impart lessons about life, or something to that effect. It was a show that generated its appeal around its cast and the often likable relationships among the very, very archetypal teen characters, all played by actors who appeared from the outset to be in their 30s (other than Tannis Vallely’s Janice, who was a prodigy and actually looked 11). All of this is to say that Head of the Class was a successful show, and a generation — my, my, my generation, I suppose — has affection for it. Therefore, of course it would eventually be rebooted as a brand. But what exactly is that brand, and what is really to be gained from bringing it back? After watching three episodes of HBO Max’s new version, I’m still not sure. After a bumpy pilot, the sitcom settles into a low-key likable vibe. It’s a somewhat quaint and innocuous multi-cam that would have felt rousingly progressive in 1986 and would probably be too bland for ABC’s comedy lineup today, a show that neither gains anything nor loses much from tacking on the Head of the Class name. The looseness of the premise is the main thing the new show has in common with the original, along with the participation of creators Rich Eustis and Michael Elias, who collaborate with new series developers Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen."
PARAMOUNT, CA
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy