Will Smith recounts winning The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air audition in front of Hollywood A-listers

"The storylines were becoming increasingly hokey and it was difficult to maintain the 'Freshness,'" Smith writes in Will, according to EW. "Anyone who has ever been on a sitcom can tell you the episode in which their show jumped the shark. Ours was season 5, episode 15, 'Bullets Over Bel-Air,' the one in which I got shot and Carlton started carrying a gun. I had successfully fulfilled a promise to myself that I would never get caught in a cycle of deterioration without having the next thing on tap. The show could easily sustain another season; this was my family; I loved them. But a movie career was now a viable option; I was at a crossroads." Smith writes that a long conversation he had with Fresh Prince guest-star John Amos -- whose Good Times character was killed off during a contract dispute --helped him with his decision to exit the show. Smith recalls Amos telling him, "None of these execs, or producers, or businesspeople, give a sh*t about your family. Do not let them f*ck off all of your hard work and passion. It is your responsibility to make sure these people get to leave this show with some dignity."

