CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Will Smith recounts winning The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air audition in front of Hollywood A-listers

Primetimer
Primetimer
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In his new memoir Will, Smith details a swanky party at Quincy Jones' house featuring Oprah...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Will Smith Tried Dating "Fresh Prince" Co-Star Karyn Parsons, She Rejected Him

Fans have been metabolizing all of the revelations Will Smith shared in his new memoir, and some have noted that there was almost a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air romance on set. The rapper-turned-actor's television career was in its infancy when the now-classic series premiered in 1990 and it didn't take long for audiences to fall in love with the Banks family.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Will Smith Says He Had His House and Cars Seized, Went to Jail Before 'Fresh Prince' Fame (Exclusive)

Will Smith is getting candid about hitting rock bottom right before his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air fame. In ET's exclusive clip of Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation: Will Smith above, the 53-year-old actor reveals he had his house and cars seized and went to jail. Oprah Winfrey kicks off the clip, noting how in his upcoming memoir, he says he "basically lost everything."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Littlefield
Person
Janet Hubert
Person
Will Smith
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Quincy Jones
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Steven Spielberg
rolling out

Will Smith gave entire ‘King Richard’ cast big bonuses, gifts (video)

Will Smith‘s generosity was so profound on the set of the critically acclaimed movie King Richard that it produced dropped jaws and a river of tears. Smith and the cast were angry when Warner Bros. announced they were moving their entire 2021 slate to “day-and-date” releases, which means being released in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously. This means that the cast could potentially make less money due to lower theatrical profits.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Nbc
Black Enterprise

‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s’ Janet Hubert Says Reconciling With Will Smith Brought Her Peace

It was only right for Will Smith to bury the hatchet with the original Aunt Viv for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion. Last November, Smith and actress Janet Hubert ended their 27-year long feud by sitting down and addressing the creative differences that led to her leaving the show after three seasons. Now, one year later, Hubert is sharing how much peace that talk brought her after nearly three decades of harboring anger.
CELEBRITIES
classicfm.com

Will Smith recalls Fresh Prince cast ‘went silent’ as he played Beethoven on piano in improvised scene

Will Smith looks back at the off-script scene where he surprised the pilot cast of Fresh Prince by performing Beethoven’s ‘Für Elise’ on piano. In the pilot episode of the 90s American sitcom television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will Smith performs Beethoven’s Für Elise on the piano for his onscreen Uncle Phil, played by James Avery.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

How The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’s OG Aunt Viv Opens Up About Her Relationship With Will Smith Following The Reunion

Last year’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion marked a shift in the narrative associated with OG Aunt Viv Janet Hubert. After almost two decades of being estranged, Hubert and Will Smith were finally able to sit down and hash out their issues. Hidden issues were uncovered, and hearts were mended during their emotional exchange. But now, almost a year after the reunion aired, one can't help but wonder if the two stars are still in a good place. Well, the actress has provided an update on how her and Smith’s relationship is today.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Decider

Will Smith Clears Up Fan Speculation About Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith: “It’s Friendship Versus Marital Prison”

During the latest installment of The Oprah Conversation, host Oprah Winfrey pressed Smith on the couple’s non-traditional relationship and questioned how long they were separated. “You know… It’s really funny… We didn’t… We never actually like officially separated,” he replied. Smith recalled throwing a 40th birthday party for his wife...
RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

The Reason DJ Jazzy Jeff Wore The Same Shirt Every Time He Was Kicked Out On The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

Sitcoms like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air have traditions that loyal fans can spot from a mile away. One such trademark was the fact that DJ Jazzy Jeff’s character on the show, Jazz, was always getting himself thrown out of the house by Will Smith’s family. Thanks to a keen-eyed fan, we now know a little more about that running gag, specifically the reason why Jazz wore the same shirt every time he was kicked out.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Will Smith Sends Love To ‘Original Aunt Viv’ And Reveals How Impactful The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Reunion Was For Him

After being offered an unsatisfactory contract to continue playing Aunt Viv on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, actor Janet Hubert left the show in its third season. Through the years that ensued prior to her reunion with Will Smith and the rest of the hit NBC series’ cast, there was somewhat of a feud reported between Hubert and Smith. As it turns out, clearing the air on that point of contention was not only important for the relationship between Will Smith and Janet Hubert to resume on good terms, it also helped Smith in the process of writing his memoir. Will Smith himself shared the story with a good old shoutout to the original Aunt Viv.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Will Smith's new memoir Will delves into The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air jumping the shark and his decision to leave the show

"The storylines were becoming increasingly hokey and it was difficult to maintain the 'Freshness,'" Smith writes in Will, according to EW. "Anyone who has ever been on a sitcom can tell you the episode in which their show jumped the shark. Ours was season 5, episode 15, 'Bullets Over Bel-Air,' the one in which I got shot and Carlton started carrying a gun. I had successfully fulfilled a promise to myself that I would never get caught in a cycle of deterioration without having the next thing on tap. The show could easily sustain another season; this was my family; I loved them. But a movie career was now a viable option; I was at a crossroads." Smith writes that a long conversation he had with Fresh Prince guest-star John Amos -- whose Good Times character was killed off during a contract dispute --helped him with his decision to exit the show. Smith recalls Amos telling him, "None of these execs, or producers, or businesspeople, give a sh*t about your family. Do not let them f*ck off all of your hard work and passion. It is your responsibility to make sure these people get to leave this show with some dignity."
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Will Smith’s Book Tour Rolls On to Los Angeles for Emotional Conversation With Ava DuVernay About His Career and Fatherhood

Will Smith’s book tour took over the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday night. The 3,400 seat theater was packed to the rafters for the two hour event, as Smith brought his own special brand of smoke to the stage both in the form of pyrotechnics, as well as a fresh verse. Part rap show, part motivational seminar and part sermon, fans hung on Smith’s every word as he opened up about the highs and lows of his life and career, divulging the secrets to his success in Hollywood, as well as some of his darkest moments and deepest disappointments. And as...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy