One of Fort Bend’s premier volleyball programs has once again made it through the first wave of the UIL playoffs in what has become something of an annual tradition. The Ridge Point Lady Panthers defeated the Memorial Lady Mustangs 3-1 (26-24, 18-25, 25-14, 25-20) on Thursday to advance to the regional quarterfinals. It is the eighth regional quarterfinal appearance for Ridge Point (35-10) in the program’s 11-year history.

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO