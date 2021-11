Adele made a couple feel her love on Sunday when she helped a fan named Quentin propose to his girlfriend, Ashley, during her CBS special, Adele One Night Only. Ashley was in for the surprise of a lifetime when she was brought onto the stage at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles wearing a blindfold and noise-canceling headphones. As Quentin got down on one knee, she ripped off the blindfold and they shared a special moment before the audience of Adele superfans. Just minutes prior, Adele cut the lights and told the audience not to make a sound — or else. "If you make a noise, I'm going to kill you," joked the artist.

