CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Rivalry Renewed: RPI to meet Union with a lot on the line

By Griffin Haas
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0byPga_0ctEQtod00

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — It’s the oldest college football rivalry in New York State. On Saturday, a new chapter will be written. RPI and Union will battle it out for the Dutchmen Shoes Trophy, and this year, there’s even more on the line.

UAlbany cruises past Hofstra in season-opener

Saturday will mark the 118th meeting between the Dutchmen and the Engineers, dating back to 1886. With a win RPI can clinch the Liberty League, and an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament. RPI head coach Ralph Isernia has his team focused on putting in the work. “All the other stuff, the trophy, the playoffs, all that stuff, that’s the reward for doing things right,” says Isernia. “So that’s been the focus this entire week, is to control what we can control and just every guy do their job.”

Meanwhile, the Dutchmen look to play spoiler while also trying to secure an at-large bid into the tournament. “It’s important for us obviously to come out here and play the best football we can and give ourselves the opportunity to be victorious by the end of the game,” says head coach Jeff Behrman. “And then after that it’s in the committee’s hands to determine if we’ll go to the playoffs or not, but right now we’re just focused on preparing for Saturday.”

8 Shaker athletes sign to the next level

Kickoff Saturday at Union is set for noon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Ivy League favorite Yale prevails over Saints

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ivy League favorite Yale defeated Siena Basketball 82-54 Tuesday night at the Times Union Center. Jackson Stormo recorded his first collegiate double-double, posting career-highs of 19 points and 10 rebounds on his 22nd birthday for the Saints. Azarr Swain scored 17 of his game-high 23 points – including his 1,000th career point – […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Fourth quarter burst not enough for UAlbany women’s basketball

North Andover, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Great Danes battled throughout, including a 17-0 scoring run in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough against Merrimack, Tuesday night. COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “Although it is not the outcome we wanted, I am really proud of how this team fought and competed down the stretch. Credit to Merrimack, […]
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Rpi#American Football#Union#Ualbany#Hofstra#Dutchmen#The Liberty League#Shaker
NEWS10 ABC

Hochul wants Bills stadium negotiations finished by January

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday that she expects to address a new Buffalo Bills stadium in her annual budget, setting an expectation that lease and stadium agreements will be made by mid-January. Hochul’s comments are in line with a similar timeline put forth by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz last month, […]
BUFFALO, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy