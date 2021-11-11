Rivalry Renewed: RPI to meet Union with a lot on the line

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — It’s the oldest college football rivalry in New York State. On Saturday, a new chapter will be written. RPI and Union will battle it out for the Dutchmen Shoes Trophy, and this year, there’s even more on the line.

Saturday will mark the 118th meeting between the Dutchmen and the Engineers, dating back to 1886. With a win RPI can clinch the Liberty League, and an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament. RPI head coach Ralph Isernia has his team focused on putting in the work. “All the other stuff, the trophy, the playoffs, all that stuff, that’s the reward for doing things right,” says Isernia. “So that’s been the focus this entire week, is to control what we can control and just every guy do their job.”

Meanwhile, the Dutchmen look to play spoiler while also trying to secure an at-large bid into the tournament. “It’s important for us obviously to come out here and play the best football we can and give ourselves the opportunity to be victorious by the end of the game,” says head coach Jeff Behrman. “And then after that it’s in the committee’s hands to determine if we’ll go to the playoffs or not, but right now we’re just focused on preparing for Saturday.”

Kickoff Saturday at Union is set for noon.

