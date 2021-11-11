HBO Max renews Selena + Chef for Season 4

Ava DuVernay made the announcement ahead of tonight's Season 6 finale. “To everything, there is a season,” said DuVernay. “And my producing partner Paul Garnes and I have had seven gorgeous seasons making Queen Sugar with a remarkable cast and crew, alongside our partners at OWN and Warner Bros. Television. To write and produce seven seasons of a modern drama centered on a Black family is a radical act in our industry and a triumph that has far exceeded every hope I held. Now I feel strongly that the story, which began as a sunrise of a suggestion from Oprah, is ready for its sunset as a dream fully realized. Queen Sugar has been one of the true joys of my career and my gratitude is buoyant and boundless.” In a separate interview with Deadline, DuVernay adds: "As a storyteller, the bravest thing to do is know when you’re done. Queen Sugar being my first series where I’ve had to consider when I’m done, I’ve had to push myself to say do you have anything more to say that needs to be said with these characters? And I’m so proud of what we’ve done and I’m proud that I’m brave enough to walk away...Well, because it’s tempting, you know, when the studio and network are saying keep going, it’s easier to say yes than to say no. But, I know, in this case, no is the most positive answer."

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO