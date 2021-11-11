CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO Max renews Selena + Chef for Season 4

 6 days ago
“I am looking forward to another season of being in the...

ComicBook

Station Eleven Trailer Released by HBO Max

HBO Max has officially unveiled the first look at its latest blockbuster series. On Tuesday, the streaming service unveiled the first look at Station Eleven, the live-action adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel's novel of the same name. The trailer showcases a bit of the miniseries' star-studded cast, including Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Gael Garcia Bernal, and Lori Petty. The trailer also reveals that the series will premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, December 16th.
TV SERIES
Decider

What Time Will ‘Succession’ Season 3 Episode 4 Premiere on HBO and HBO Max?

So far this season we’ve seen the Roy children (and various in laws and cousins) pick their sides in the battle between Daddy Logan (Brian Cox) and his favorite target of abuse, Kendall (Jeremy Strong). Episode 3 captured Kendall’s juvenile plan to draw attention away from his dad. But it was Shiv who pulled out the big guns with a letter designed to ruin her brother’s life. Wonder what’s next in this operatic saga? Here’s everything to know about how to watch Succession Season 3, Episode 4.
TV SERIES
E! News

See Selena Gomez Make a Messy Holiday Dish With Chef Jamie Oliver

Watch: Selena Gomez Proves Her Knife Skills to Jamie Oliver. Selena Gomez just blessed us with an early holiday gift, so if you're ready come and get it. Selena has been sleighing the game with her cooking show, Selena + Chef, for two seasons and the singer is back for a third with more chefs, more recipes, more friends and family, and a whole lot more fun. The series raised $360,000 for 23 organizations during its first two seasons, with guest chef highlighting a different charity in each episode. The excitement continues this season on HBO Max with chefs including Aarón Sánchez, Ayesha Curry, Gabe Kennedy, Kwame Onwuachi, Sophia Roe and more, as they make group recipes for game nights, brunches, birthdays and holidays.
RECIPES
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO Max’s ‘Head of the Class’: TV Review

Things I remember about the original Head of the Class, which aired on ABC from 1986 to 1991: that terrific ensemble cast. Howard Hesseman, Robin Givens and the guy who’s now running Paramount Pictures? Come on! The opening credits and Ed Alton’s theme music. It’s a bop! The Moscow episodes. Your history books may say otherwise, but in my mind, the Cold War was ended by Rocky IV and Head of the Class. Thing I don’t remember about the original Head of the Class: what the show’s actual premise was. As best I can explain, it was about a diverse group...
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

Key Art And Trailer For HBO Max GOSSIP GIRL Season One Part Two

The Max Original GOSSIP GIRL will debut part two of season one on THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 25. Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, this extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark. The series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage.
COMICS
Deadline

‘The Flight Attendant’: Alanna Ubach Joins Season 2 Of HBO Max Series As Recurring Guest Star

EXCLUSIVE: Alanna Ubach (Bombshell, Euphoria) has joined the Season 2 cast of HBO Max’s critically acclaimed series The Flight Attendant as a recurring guest star. She’ll appear in the new season—which is currently in production—alongside returning series regulars Kaley Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz and Rosie Perez; new series regulars Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria; returning recurring guest stars T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson and Audrey Grace Marshall; and new recurring guest stars Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera and Shohreh Aghdashloo. The Max Original based on Chris Bohjalian’s 2018 novel of the same name centers...
TV SERIES
MassLive.com

‘South Side’ returns to HBO Max for Season 2: How to watch, cast, trailer

“South Side” Season 2 premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, Nov. 11. The series, which previously aired on Comedy Central, has moved to HBO Max streaming. It follows two friends, Simon and Kareme, who are ready to start their careers as “adventure capitalists” but get stuck working at Rent-T-Own. The series takes place in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood and “offers an authentic look into what life on the South Side is all about.”
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Gossip Girl: Season One Return Date Revealed by HBO Max (Watch)

Gossip Girl is ready to give fans more drama! HBO Max has announced that season one of the sequel series will resume on November 25th. The teen drama has already been renewed for a second season. Starring Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock,...
TV SERIES
WALB 10

BINGE IT!: HBO Max’s ‘Insecure’ finds confidence in its final season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Bingers, though we like to hide behind movie and television characters, sometimes reality can make you feel really insecure. HBO Max’s “Insecure” paints the picture of how complicated life can be when you’re still figuring everything out. The series mixes love, friendship and professional life with the modern-day Black experience.
ALBANY, GA
Primetimer

Queen Sugar renewed for a 7th and final season

Ava DuVernay made the announcement ahead of tonight's Season 6 finale. “To everything, there is a season,” said DuVernay. “And my producing partner Paul Garnes and I have had seven gorgeous seasons making Queen Sugar with a remarkable cast and crew, alongside our partners at OWN and Warner Bros. Television. To write and produce seven seasons of a modern drama centered on a Black family is a radical act in our industry and a triumph that has far exceeded every hope I held. Now I feel strongly that the story, which began as a sunrise of a suggestion from Oprah, is ready for its sunset as a dream fully realized. Queen Sugar has been one of the true joys of my career and my gratitude is buoyant and boundless.” In a separate interview with Deadline, DuVernay adds: "As a storyteller, the bravest thing to do is know when you’re done. Queen Sugar being my first series where I’ve had to consider when I’m done, I’ve had to push myself to say do you have anything more to say that needs to be said with these characters? And I’m so proud of what we’ve done and I’m proud that I’m brave enough to walk away...Well, because it’s tempting, you know, when the studio and network are saying keep going, it’s easier to say yes than to say no. But, I know, in this case, no is the most positive answer."
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Doom Patrol season 4 premiere date hopes over at HBO Max

Following the big finale today over at HBO Max, do you want to know what the future holds in terms of a Doom Patrol season 4? We do have a lot to get into here. Let’s start things off, though, with the following bit of good news that you might have missed: There is absolutely going to be more of this show coming to the streaming service! This news was confirmed earlier this year, and it comes on the heels of a really fantastic transition over from the DC Universe streaming service, which has since gone out of the TV-programming business. Doom Patrol and HBO Max were ultimately the perfect fit for each other, largely because this service would allow the producers to get however weird and wacky they wanted. With a show like this, that is VERY much appreciated.
TV SERIES
southernillinoisnow.com

Letitia Wright’s vaccination status; Wesley Snipes reacts to new ‘Blade’ star; Offset’s HBO Max series The Hype renewed

As Letitia Wright recovers at home in London from an injury suffered on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her vaccination status may determine if she can return to work in America. CDC’s new guidelines released Monday demand that “non-citizen, non-immigrant air travelers must show proof of full vaccination to fly into the United States.” Wright, who portrays Shuri, the sister of Black Panther T’Challa, who was played by the late Chadwick Boseman, is not a U.S. citizen. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the 28-year-old actress is not vaccinated against COVID-19.
CELEBRITIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

HBO Max’s ‘gen:LOCK’ Season 2 Review

The end of gen:LOCK season one saw Cammie provide much needed upgrades to the team’s holons, leading to a much more cohesive team, able to successfully complete their mission. Similarly, in season two, the series itself goes through upgrades of its own, leading to a more cohesive narrative and grander experience that successfully takes the show to new heights.
TV SERIES
