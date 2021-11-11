CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cop26: can gas guzzling go green?

By Madeleine Finlay
The Guardian
 6 days ago

The Science Weekly podcast is in Glasgow, where we are bringing listeners daily episodes from Cop26. Each morning you will hear from one of the Guardian’s award-winning environment team. Today, host Madeleine Finlay speaks to environment reporter Oliver Milman about electric cars, ‘environmentally-friendly’ planes and the need to rethink transport

Presented by Madeleine Finlay with Oliver Milman and Finlay Asher; produced by Madeleine Finlay and Elizabeth Cassin; music and sound design by Axel Kacoutié; executive producers are Nicole Jackson and Max Sanderson

Yesterday evening, in a surprise press conference, China and the US announced a plan to work together on cutting greenhouse gas emissions in the next decade. The China-US Joint Glasgow Declaration on Enhancing Climate Action detailed some key areas for action, which included cutting methane and reducing emissions from industry and transport.

Globally, that last sector accounts for around a quarter of CO2 emissions. And to find out how they – and other countries – might reduce transport’s carbon footprint, Science Weekly’s Madeleine Finlay spoke with environment reporter Oliver Milman.

Archive: UNFCCC, Sky News, Sky News Australia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wa2QM_0ctEQiLs00
Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA

The Guardian

