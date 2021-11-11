Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Trade For Myles Turner

Turner is an elite defender, who led the NBA in blocks per game last season (for the second time in his career) and he is off to a good start on the new year.

He had a career-high 40 points this season against the Washington Wizards, and went off for 25 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks last week against the New York Knicks.

The Warriors had Kevin Durant for three of their trips to the Finals, but for the first two seasons, they made the Finals without Durant.

That team that won the 2015 NBA Championship and had a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals in 2016 is the kind of team that this year's team could emulate.

They had Andrew Bogut as their center and was a rebounder and a rim protector.

The season they won the championship Bogut averaged 6.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game, which is exactly what Turner could do but he could do it even better.

Not to mention Bogut was not a shooter, and Turner is a career 35% shooter from the three-point range, which could probably even be improved in the Warriors system.

Right now, the Warriors center is 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman, but he is injured, so Kevin Looney has been starting at center.

Turner would be a massive upgrade over Looney, and while Wiseman has serious potential, he is just 20-years-old and does not truly fit into the timeline of Curry, Thompson and Green.

Turner is also just better right now.

Over the summer during the offseason, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported on the Mismatch podcast that the Pacers and Warriors had discussions about Turner.

H/T Warriors on NBCS (see tweet below).

I think they should go all in on Turner, and the Pacers should get assets in return for their center.