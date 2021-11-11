CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Trade For Myles Turner

 6 days ago

Turner is an elite defender, who led the NBA in blocks per game last season (for the second time in his career) and he is off to a good start on the new year.

He had a career-high 40 points this season against the Washington Wizards, and went off for 25 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks last week against the New York Knicks.

The Warriors had Kevin Durant for three of their trips to the Finals, but for the first two seasons, they made the Finals without Durant.

That team that won the 2015 NBA Championship and had a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals in 2016 is the kind of team that this year's team could emulate.

They had Andrew Bogut as their center and was a rebounder and a rim protector.

The season they won the championship Bogut averaged 6.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game, which is exactly what Turner could do but he could do it even better.

Not to mention Bogut was not a shooter, and Turner is a career 35% shooter from the three-point range, which could probably even be improved in the Warriors system.

Right now, the Warriors center is 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman, but he is injured, so Kevin Looney has been starting at center.

Turner would be a massive upgrade over Looney, and while Wiseman has serious potential, he is just 20-years-old and does not truly fit into the timeline of Curry, Thompson and Green.

Turner is also just better right now.

Over the summer during the offseason, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported on the Mismatch podcast that the Pacers and Warriors had discussions about Turner.

H/T Warriors on NBCS (see tweet below).

I think they should go all in on Turner, and the Pacers should get assets in return for their center.

Here's What Myles Turner Tweeted After The Pacers Win Over The Jazz

Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers beat the Utah Jazz 111-100 on Thursday night in Salt Lake City. The win advanced the Pacers to 5-8 on the season, and they finished their Western Conference road-trip 2-2. They beat the Sacramento Kings and Jazz, and lost to the Portland Trail Blazers...
Fight And Ejections? Watch This Scuffle In The Pacers-Jazz Game

The Indiana Pacers beat the Utah Jazz 111-100 in Utah on Thursday night to advance to 5-8 and finish the road trip 2-2. However, during the fourth quarter things got very heated. Myles Turner and Rudy Gobert got into a scuffle, and the clip of what happened can be seen...
Opinion: He Could Be A Star? The New York Knicks Should Make This Trade

The New York Knicks are 5-3 and off to an excellent start to the 2021-22 NBA season. This is also coming off of a season where Julius Randle was an All-Star, Tom Thibodeau was the NBA's Coach of The Year and the Knicks had a 41-31 record that gave them home-court advantage in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
Yardbarker

Myles Turner, Pacers show Knicks what they are missing

After the New York Knicks lost to the Toronto Raptors, coach Tom Thibodeau talked about losing to a team playing with an edge. They responded to an earlier unexpected loss to a rebuilding Orlando Magic team by playing with an edge against a hobbling Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. He was expecting the same when they traveled to Indiana. But to his surprise, it was Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers who showed up with an edge on Wednesday night at Gainbridge Field House.
NBA Analysis Network

Is Myles Turner A Long-Term Answer For Indiana Pacers?

One of the names mentioned most frequently during the offseason in NBA trade rumors was Indiana Pacers center, Myles Turner. It was revealed that the Pacers have been looking to trade Turner for two years now and rumors would likely swirly surrounding him again throughout the 2021-22 season. Now nine...
NBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Pacers Trade Sends Myles Turner To Dallas

Missing the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2014-15 NBA season last year, the Indiana Pacers are looking to get back on track and be a real threat in the Eastern Conference. With a core of Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, T.J. Warren, and Myles Turner, the Pacers definitely have a lot of talent on their roster, but health has been a big concern over the years.
ClutchPoints

3 ideal midseason trade destinations for Myles Turner

The Indiana Pacers are in a holding pattern as they await the early results of head coach Rick Carlisle steering the ship — again. Indiana has a roster of highly productive and proven players, but has continually come up short in the playoffs and been dealt a tough hand with regard to injuries and health.
SLAM

Myles Turner Discusses Mindset When Involved in Trade Rumors

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has been involved in numerous trade rumors throughout his career, but that hasn't changed how he approaches the game. While speaking on The HoosHype Podcast with Michael Scotto, Turner said that being in trade rumors isn't a concern for him anymore and shouldn't be for others either.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Myles Turner on trade rumors: 'This is a business at the end of the day'

Myles Turner on trade rumors: Three years ago was the first time it really kind of got to me because I'd see it all the time, and people were saying it was a sure thing. It was like, every time I opened up my phone, I saw my name there. At one point, I was like I loved the attention. The second time, it can be overwhelming for a younger player because you think you have some comfortability in a city and you could get moved at any time, and you see situations like that across the league all the time. You've got to go out there and take control of your own destiny. If you get traded, so be it. Go out there and kill it. If you stay with your organization, come out and show them why they paid you. You can make it an ego thing, but this is a business at the end of the day. The organization is going to do what's best for the organization. They're not inclined to care about your feelings in a sense. Now that I see myself in these rumors all the time, it's just like another day for me. It's like, "Oh, what else is new?"
FanSided

Charlotte Hornets: 2 trades to acquire Myles Turner

The Charlotte Hornets need a center – and they need one badly. This week, (started yesterday with Ben Simmons), I'll be getting a piece out each day for potential solutions to the Hornets' major problem. Charlotte Hornets: 2 trades to acquire Myles Turner. The Hornets have struggled to defend players...
