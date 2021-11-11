CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Country diary: Tis the season for red berries

By Paul Evans
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ugwnc_0ctEQSB800
Holly berries in St Edmund's Photograph: Maria Nunzia @Varvera

Brighter than the bygone reds in fabric shops on the high street, bright as bonfires, these are bloody, socialist reds hiding behind the church. Danger and luck, warning and blessing, feast and poison, say these paradox reds; there’s truth in the harmony of opposites.

On the Welsh side of the River Teme, at the back of St Edmund’s church in Knighton, these are the red berries of celyn. A stone’s throw across the river into England, this is a holly tree. The hollies of the Welsh Marches are some of the oldest specimens of Ilex aquifolium in Europe, perhaps thanks to superstitions that it’s bad luck to cut them down, that they ward away storms and evil spirits, and that they have a symbolic place indoors as decorations.

Trees such as this one draw the redwings, fieldfares and mistle thrushes from the far north to join local birds in the feast of the Holly King who rules from midsummer to midwinter, then yields to the Oak King. A bright, cool November light flashes over the prickles and makes the berries glow. Perhaps this is a mast year , with a bumper crop of fruit – there are other trees about with abundant berries – but a cold snap and an influx of hungry birds could see these stripped bare in no time.

Poisonous to children and violently emetic, there is a curious link to something sickly in the churchyard grass. What looks at first like a splash of vomit, is – dog’s vomit, Fuligo septica , a slime mould, not a fungi but a protist – an amoeba-like, single-celled blob. These feed on other micro-organisms that feed on decaying vegetation, and hunt invisibly until heavy rain when they begin to move together uncannily, as if controlled by a swarm mind, to form a collective organism, a gelatinous mass. This then produces sporangia – yellowish, spore-bearing organs – to begin a new life cycle.

These amazing creatures with a brainless mind and non-binary sexes, that can negotiate mazes and are being used to create algorithms to detect dark matter, seem stranger and more fictive than any of our superstitions.

• Country Diary is on Twitter at @gdncountrydiary

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Country diary: A harbour with history – and some characterful visitors

The low tide at Seaton Sluice has left lines in the hard-packed sand, indentations like a map of Norway, all inlets and fjords. With no water in the narrow harbour, we can enter over a curving sandbank between high bladderwracked walls. It was this propensity to silt up which led to local landowner Sir Ralph Delaval having sluice gates built in the 17th century. These closed with the incoming tide to be reopened at low water, flushing out the sand and giving the town its name.
WORLD
The Guardian

Young country diary: A fungi fest and a dip in the loch

At first I didn’t know where to look, as I was interested in every sight and sound around me. My focus was soon snagged on the mushrooms. They littered the woodland path, all shapes and sizes. The small, red sickener; the thin, yellow, gooey fieldcap; a large, green, puffy bolete; white bracket fungus and a broad, dark red crab brittlegill.
PETS
The Guardian

Country diary: The hare drew my eye by bolting to the edge of the meadow

With a lollop and a flash of white tail, it was gone. This is the second brown hare I have seen in the last two weeks. The first was deep in a shadowy wood on the edge of East Anglia, where it was so dark that the animal appeared black. It sat up on its haunches watching me, long ears silhouetted against the dim light filtering through the trees.
ANIMALS
countryliving.com

Surprise discovery of rare red baby squirrels born on Brownsea Island

Three rare red squirrel 'kittens' have been found snugged up in their nest box on Brownsea Island, off the coast of Dorset, by National Trust volunteers as part of a routine autumn check. Typically born in springtime, the birth of the three baby squirrels is one of the latest recorded...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Diary#Berries#Birds#Cold Snap#Welsh#The Welsh Marches#Mistle Thrushes
kffm.com

Tis The Season! Holiday Bazaars Happening This Weekend!

Now that we can stop worrying about our Halloween costumes and how to dress ourselves up, we can start turning our attention toward making up our houses! Craft fair and holiday bazaar season is officially kicking off SATURDAY! (At least it has finally popped up on my radar) Whether you're...
YAKIMA, WA
The Guardian

Young country diary: The sky is full of frantically flapping bats

As dusk falls over east London, we arrive in Wanstead Park to unmask the local bats. Down at the pond, a gap in the tree-tunnel gives way to swooping bats, silhouetted against the blue-grey sky. We can tell the species apart from the frequency and pattern of the clicks on the bat detectors. The common pipistrelle (Pipistrellus pipistrellus) traversing overhead sounds like ball bearings slapping the side of a plastic pot. The Daubenton’s bats (Myotis daubentonii) fly swiftly over the water, their scattergun clicks reverberating off their prey.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Country diary 1946: the secret lives of otters

The tell-tale signs of the otter’s comings and goings abound everywhere. Here, the thin mud-crust on the cobbled way from a sluice gate to the river is smeared by the pole (tail), there on the mud and silt of a tiny island are the deep imprints of the webbed feet, on boulders are droppings (coke) which the terrier snuffs eagerly. Yet we never see the beasts. We hear their mellow whistling at night. We distinguish between the sound of a body slipping quietly into the water from a couch of grass on an old tree stump and the thud or splash of salmon yearning to be released from a storehouse pool by a flood that will carry them to their spawning redds. Exasperatingly enough, the only night on which we were sure otters were moving about freely in the dam the mist was so dense that the moonlight made it look like an opaque white wall.
ANIMALS
theaggie.org

‘Tis the season for cozy activities

Growing up, rainy days often meant one of two things — my mom bringing home soup or my dad bringing home samosas. With rainy days in somewhat short supply of late, I’ll accept a cloudy day instead of a storm as a reason to get a bowl of autumn squash soup (I haven’t found my go-to place for samosas in Davis just yet). Fall is my favorite season, and why wouldn’t it be? It’s the season of knit sweaters, corduroy pants, apple cider, pumpkin pie and falling leaves, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t feel gloomy at times. To cheer myself up, my snack of choice — to quote Adam Driver — is good soup.
DAVIS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
myneworleans.com

’Tis The Holiday Card Season

Can we get a minute to recover from Halloween? Nope. The holiday cards are coming! In my humble experience, it’s best to get in front of these labors of love before you’re too deep into November. If you get them ordered now, addressed next week and put aside until after Thanksgiving, you won’t regret it.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thenewsprogress.com

Animal Tracks: Tis the Season

Halloween was pretty uneventful in our neighborhood. I didn’t see a single kid out trick or treating on our street but I understand there was a fairly good crowd up at the Main Street Pavilion on Saturday night. I do sort of miss covering Halloween. It’s one of those events...
CHASE CITY, VA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Tis the Season to Get Festive with These Local Holiday Markets

Pittsburgh’s indie craft marketplace returns from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at The Block Northway in Ross. More than 100 artists will be featured in the market’s holiday event. Patrons will be able to shop for handmade products, including 2-D art, clothing and toys for infants and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thedailytexan.com

‘Tis the season for Christmas music — or is it?

Shannen Dumadag remembers sitting on the carpet in her childhood bedroom, anticipating the winter season as the soft instrumentals of Mykola Leontovych’s “Carol of the Bells” played in the background. “I very much tie Christmas music to my childhood and to a lot of good feelings,” public health senior Dumadag...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Country diary: Here, the wildlife is as playful as the name

Opposite Cressbrook Mill, the rusty gate to the old millpond had a shiny padlock and a stern new notice: “No public access”. And in smaller letters: “Conservation area”. I felt a stab of disappointment. More often than not, ducking in here, I’d see the electric blue flash of a kingfisher. There was a spot along the wall where I could peer over, but the view was restricted. Nothing doing. So I crossed the road and slipped past William Newton’s august Cressbrook Mill to a second millpond, where the Wye, flowing through Water-cum-Jolly, brims against cliffs of dusky pink limestone.
LIFESTYLE
Inquirer and Mirror

’Tis the Season for Inky Santa

(Nov. 7, 2021) Inky Santa’s mission for more than 30 years has been to make Christmas a little merrier for island families in need. The all-volunteer organization expects to help more than 400 Nantucket children this year and needs your help. Inky Santa's Toy Drive emerged out of a pursuit...
NANTUCKET, MA
theithacan.org

Column: ‘Tis the season to ask for help

As the leaves begin to change, the days become colder and the nights longer, our old friend seasonal depression begins to creep in, making itself known. Seasonal depression, also known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a mood disorder that is related to the changing of the seasons. It is most common for people to experience this at the end of fall and into the winter months. This probably has to do with it being colder and darker, which is the perfect environment for depression to thrive in.
MENTAL HEALTH
KWQC

‘Tis the season for a Christmas reveal at The Market: A Journey to Joy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Market: A Journey to Joy has officially transformed into a winter wonderland for the 2021 holiday season. Katie Thompson, creator of the the retail space is the PSL guest. Viewers are invited to their Christmas Reveal Shopping Extravaganza on Nov. 11 from 5-8 p.m., Nov. 12 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Nov. 13. It will be the official launch and celebration of their 3rd Christmas season!
DAVENPORT, IA
The Guardian

Country diary: Savour the larches, these fleeting towers of turmeric

A mass of black cloud rolls over Harter Fell from the direction of the North Atlantic, spilling another icy shower over the rocky, intricate landscape of Duddon Valley. For the third time in an hour, we’re forced to fish out our waterproofs from our rucksacks. But autumn’s alchemy is at work, and not long afterwards, the leaden greyness transmutes into riches again as the November sun flares across the golden oakwoods, the shaggy, copper-red rush pastures, and silver birches jewelled with rain.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

Country diary: A small bird taking on a swollen river

You could see how the westerlies churned through the autumn trees, and it was most striking among the big mature beeches, up in the canopy, where the orange and gold foliage twisted like a tidal current. There was also a heavy fall of thousands – if not millions – of leaves but flighting in separate gusts, so on one occasion, while I recognised a lower shower of five-fingered plates as sycamore leaves, there was a higher squall of beech that I initially mistook for a flock of finches.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Country diary 1946: birding in the heart of London

One might imagine that, apart from the much-publicised black redstarts in the Temple and elsewhere and the familiar starlings at roost in Trafalgar Square and other busy centres, there would be few birds to be seen in the heart of London outside the parks. A month’s residence there has, however, taught me that such a supposition would be far from correct. A tawny owl, whose insistent hooting recalls the bird I used to see keeping vigil on top of a flagpole in the old town of Edinburgh during the lengthening autumn nights, calls most evenings outside my window in the borough of Paddington, and every now and then I hear a grey wagtail fly over, probably to or from the Serpentine. One night, when the noise of the traffic had died down, I heard a pewit call two or three times – a solitary bird, perhaps, wandering across London towards the estuary of the Thames, or perhaps one of a flock heading for the counties bordering the Channel or beyond.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

55K+
Followers
31K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy