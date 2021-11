The Indiana Pacers led the entire way, topping the New York Knicks to pick up their second straight win. Indiana jumped ahead 11-0, eight of those points coming from Myles Turner. The Pacers had a response all night, especially in the fourth when New York had cut the lead to four with 6:48 remaining. Turner entered, scored five, and it time to turn out the lights.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO