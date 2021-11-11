Thieves steal from mailboxes at dozens of homes

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of mail theft at dozens of houses in a neighborhood off of Penzance Blvd.

We found several mailboxes hanging open when we got to the area Wednesday. Shelly McMahon is the owner of Southern Fresh Farms. She said she it was a surprise to see how many mailboxes were robbed.

“Everybody’s mailboxes were left open. So I don’t think it was random, I think it was just everybody got hit," said McMahon.

McMahon’s mailbox was hanging open as well when she checked. She found her mail over here on Flintlock Ln., and she said it looked like the thieves were trying to get money.

“What they did was open all of my bills and just took out the checks that I had written," said McMahon.

The Sheriff’s Office showed up to investigate the crime. Thankfully for McMahon, she said her bank was able to cancel the checks before any money came out, but it was still a lot of hassle.

“Canceled all my checks, so now I have to re-write and figure out who gets what and where it goes to," said McMahon.

McMahon said she’s talking with neighbors, hoping someone might have security footage of the criminals. She also hopes the thieves know how much trouble they caused for everyone living there.

"Why can’t these people use their power for good instead of evil? Because this took a lot of time and a lot of effort to do this," said McMahon.

We did reach out to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to see if they could provide any information about the investigation, but they declined to comment.

McMahon said deputies took all of the mail that was scattered with them when they left, including hers, so that may be a part of the investigation.