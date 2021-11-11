Korn Preview New Album ‘Requiem’ With ‘Start the Healing’ Video

Korn have announced new album Requiem . Their follow-up to 2019’s The Nothing arrives on Feb. 4 via Loma Vista Recordings. Jonathan Davis and company also shared the video for the first single, “Start the Healing.”

The Tim Saccenti-directed live action and animated visual features footage of the band performing interspersed with morphing creatures and humanoids.

“Our idea for this video was to mutate that aspect of the DNA of Korn, of what makes them so inspiring, their mix of raw power and transportive aesthetics and human emotion,” Saccenti said in a statement. “I wanted to take the viewer on an emotional journey, as the song does, a visceral, cathartic death and rebirth that will hopefully help transport the listener through whatever their personal struggles are.”

Saccenti collaborated with 3D artist Anthony Ciannamea, adding: “We tapped into Korn’s mythology and explored their vast well of light and darkness to create a surreal, liminal-pace body-horror nightmare.”

For Requiem , the band found they had more time to create due to the pandemic halting live shows for a period, according to a press release, which allowed for more experimentation on the record.

In August, Davis tested positive for Covid-19, which led to the rescheduling of a handful of their tour dates. The following month, guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer also tested positive.

Requiem Tracklist

1. “Forgotten”

2. “Let the Dark Do the Rest”

3. “Start the Healing”

4. “Lost in the Grandeur”

5. “Disconnect”

6. “Hopeless and Beaten”

7. “Penance to Sorrow”

8. “My Confession”

9. “Worst Is on its Way”