Carly Pearce won the CMA’s Female Vocalist of the Year award, and she was floored, to say the least. After hearing her name and jumping up, Carly came onto the stage and was clearly overcome by emotion. She then asked fellow nominee Ashley McBryde, “Help me?” Ashley came up to the stage and said, “There’s a lot of love and respect in this category.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO