SPHL Glance

DANVILLE — For the first time in over a year, hockey returned to Danville on Friday. The Vermilion County Bobcats had their first home game in front of 2,789 fans at the David S. Palmer Arena. While the fans did not see the Bobcats win as the Evansville Thunderbolts won...
DANVILLE — For the first time in over a year, hockey returned to Danville this weekend. The Vermilion County Bobcats had their first home game in front of 2,789 fans at the David S. Palmer Arena on Friday. While the fans did not see the Bobcats win as the Evansville...
ROANOKE, Va. — The Vermilion County Bobcats scored the most goals in their short history on Friday. But unfortunately, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs scored more as they beat the Bobcats 6-3. The Yard Dawgs had a 3-0 lead in the first period and made it 4-0 in the second...
Clemson (3-0) vs. Temple (1-1) Charleston Classic , TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Clemson and Temple will take the floor in the Charleston Classic. Clemson blew out Bryant by 23 on Monday, while Temple fell to Southern California on Saturday, 76-71. TEAM LEADERSHIP: The...
No. 1 Gonzaga (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Bellarmine, Friday. No. 2 UCLA (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Florida, Wedensday. No. 3 Kansas (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stony Brook, Thursday. No. 4 Michigan (2-0) vs. Seton Hall. Next: vs. UNLV, Saturday. No. 5 Villanova (2-1)...
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 13 points, Lauren Ebo had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 12 Texas beat Southeast Missouri State 88-47 on Wednesday. Ebo started a 14-0 run in the first quarter and Allen-Taylor scored the final four points as Texas led 18-4. Allen-Taylor and Rori Harmon combined to score Texas' final 12 points of the second quarter for a 42-18 lead.
Comments / 0