Detroit Pistons hotshot rookie Cade Cunningham is off to a rough start as he puts up horrific shooting numbers in his first three games. After sitting out the first few games of the season due to an ankle injury, Cunningham was finally able to suit up for the franchise for the first time last week and, after three games, it seems as though the 20-year old is still adjusting to the league as he struggles to find his shot.

