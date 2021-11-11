CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Anna Weisel

By Editorial Board
Middlebury Campus
 6 days ago

It certainly feels like November on campus: there’s a chill in the air and the first snow in the mountains is already behind us. These four books all hail from a variety of genres but have a wintery feel, making them perfect...

www.middleburycampus.com

Comments / 0

Related
Middlebury Campus

To kill a bookworm: Winter is coming

It certainly feels like November on campus: there’s a chill in the air and the first snow in the mountains is already behind us. These four books hail from a variety of genres but have a wintery feel, making them perfect for rainy afternoons or snowy nights. I’ve found that winter books often have a darker tone than books associated with other seasons, making them great wintertime companions. These four favorites of mine are powerful and more than worth your time.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
uiowa.edu

Thursdays with Anna & Fyodor: Birthday Edition

Exhibition curator Dr. Anna Barker will be in the Main Library Gallery from 3:00pm - 5:00pm for casual discussions about Fyodor Dostoevsky, his works, and the exhibit. Feel free to drop in any time during this event to meet Dr. Barker and ask questions. This event will also include light refreshments and a musical performance for the 200th anniversary of Dostoevsky's birth.
IOWA CITY, IA
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Alt 101.5

Popular Musician Quietly Moves to Montana, Sets Missoula Concert Date

We're moving closer and closer into the new year, which means we're starting to get a sense of the upcoming concert season in Missoula - and the first few months of 2022 are already looking pretty stacked. We've got Dierks Bentley at the Adams Center, plus Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Steve-O, Killswitch Engage, Steve Vai, Beach House, and more all making their way to the Wilma. And now, you can add another exciting one to the list - and this one actually has a pretty cool Montana connection.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madeline Miller
Bored Panda

We Made These 28 Ridiculously Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

We're working on two comics other than Dark Lines, and from time to time, we would have an idea that would not be tame enough for the Hairball Chronicles comic (about our cats) or would be too impolite for our TourBunny comic (about entitled tourists). It was a source of frustration to find a way to incorporate those, so we decided to branch them off—welcome to Dark Lines. Now we make and publish one of these per week.
COMICS
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Pat Neely

Pat Neely entered the restaurant business early on, just 23 when he opened his first Memphis restaurant. As Neely's bio notes, the next two decades saw that restaurant, Neely's Bar-B-Que, grow into one of the city's best-known eateries, earning the title of "Best BBQ in Memphis" in 1997 along with coverage (which featured Neely himself) on NBC's "Today."
FOOD & DRINKS
WWD

Anna Sui, Batsheva Team Up

Click here to read the full article. “I’m doing a collaboration with Batsheva!” Anna Sui exclaimed back in June during a resort collection walkthrough in her label’s Midtown showroom. This week, the Anna Sui x Batsheva capsule ready-to-wear collaboration made its debut. “She and I traded fabrics,” Sui motioned to a grouping of colorful, vintage floral printed fashions. “We are good friends — she’d come over for a coffee, sit and chat about what’s going on with work… so I thought, “I should ask her if she wants to do a collaboration!”More from WWDTarget 20th Anniversary Collection: See All the PhotosFall...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
Popculture

Engelbert Humperdinck, Beloved Singer, Struck With Serious Illness

Singer Engelbert Humperdinck has been forced to cancel his upcoming concerts in the U.K. after he was struck with a serious viral infection that left him "completely incapacitated." The 85-year-old said he hopes to reschedule the shows for next year. Humperdinck, whose real name is Arnold George Dorsey, has sold over 140 million records worldwide and is best known for a string of hits in the 1960s and 1970s on both sides of the Atlantic.
CELEBRITIES
Thrive Global

Vulnerability: From Arch Enemy to New Lover

We all have the experience of vulnerability at times and some of us are more comfortable with it than others. I find myself falling into it at times, but not intentionally choosing it. I have been reflecting on this and pondering, “What about living my life with my skin peeled...
MENTAL HEALTH
thebrag.com

Brass Against singer apologises for urinating on fans face

The Welcome to Rockville Festival held at Daytona National Speedway (in Florida, no less) was a night to remember. Especially for the ‘lucky’ man who had his face urinated on by Brass Against lead singer Sophia Urista. For context, in a now viral video Urista can be seen telling the...
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

Joy-Anna Forsyth Shades Parents With Snarky Response

Former Counting On star Joy-Anna Forsyth isn’t holding back! The Duggar daughter is seemingly throwing shade at her parents in response to a fan’s question. While she typically stays neutral and doesn’t publicly say anything negative about Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, that’s not the case this time. So, what did Joy-Anna say, and why was it directed toward her parents?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVShowsAce

Jeremiah Raber Welcomes New Family Member

Breaking Amish and Return to Amish star Jeremiah Raber took to Instagram to welcome a new member to his family. The TLC personality took to Instagram just one hour ago to share his first picture of his new baby. What do we know about the newest member of Jeremiah Raber’s family? And, what does his new baby look like? Keep reading, we’ve got the details.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy