Entertainment

Events – 11/11/2021

By Julie Hullett Follow Julie Hullett
chagrinvalleytoday.com
 6 days ago

The Geauga Park District and Geauga Arts Council this week issued a call to area artists for the upcoming Maple SugART Invitational. This event is an exclusive project to “upcycle” vintage galvanized steel sap buckets once used at Swine Creek Reservation for the creation of artwork. One hundred buckets...

www.chagrinvalleytoday.com

Comments / 0

chagrinvalleytoday.com

Chagrin plans host of holiday events in parks

CHAGRIN FALLS — Downtown parks in the village soon will be busy as civic and religious groups prepare for the winter holidays. On Monday, Village Council unanimously approved applications from six organizations planning events. Topping the list of events is the Festival of Trees walk-through display in Riverside Park sponsored...
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Chagrin plans Shop with Cop event

On Dec. 4, members of the Chagrin Falls Police Department will hold its annual “Shop with a Cop” program and are now collecting donations to fund the event dedicated to the happiness of local families in need. Chagrin Falls police Lt. Jason Weiskopf said officers and volunteers will spend time...
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Houghton Lake Resorter

2021-11-11

TUG-O-WAR “And the junior class domination continues,” Charlton Heston Academy teacher Austin Weiler said after the junior class won the tug-o-war tournament. During the Nov. 5 Homecoming Assembly, th… You must be an online subscriber to view this content. Please login below or subscribe to the Houghton Lake Resorter to view this article. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Arts briefs – 11/11/2021

Fairmount Center for the Arts, a nonprofit center for the arts, will present its youth theater production of “Honk! Jr., the Musical,” Nov. 19-21 at the Mayfield Village Civic Center. The Nov. 19 performance will be held at 7 p.m. and the performances on Nov. 20 and 21 will be held at 2 p.m.
MAYFIELD, OH
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Holiday tree lighting to resume

A holiday tree lighting is resuming this year in Solon, marking a kick off to a handful of holiday events presented by the Solon Center for the Arts. “It’s the kick off for the holiday season,” Tracy Sullivan, director of Community and Cultural Enrichment for the city, continued of this and other events planned in the coming weeks.
SOLON, OH
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Live and learn – 11/11/2021

Don’t miss a night of hilarious comedy as NDCL’s Performing Arts Department presents “Play On!” in three performances on Nov. 5-7. “Play On!” shares the comical story of a community theater group trying desperately to put on a play as they contend with the maddening interference of a playwright who keeps revising the script. The disasters and mishaps that follow will keep you laughing all evening long.
THEATER & DANCE
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Bulletin board – Cardinal 11/11/2021

After almost two years, Cardinal High School theater is back with a live performance. The theater group invites audiences to a performance of “The Video Gamapalooza.”. Tickets are on sale at cardinal.booktix.com though Nov. 18. More information at: cardinalschools.org. Career fair. In partnership with Ohio Means Jobs, Cardinal High School...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Houghton Lake Resorter

2021-11-04

St. Helen Trunk or Treat draws large crowd for Halloween fun. FIRE BREATHING DRAGON A haze of smoke encircles Kaline Mulholland of Imlay City as he passes out candy – while dressed as a banana – at the Oct. 30 St. Helen Trunk or Treat. Event organizer John Sutte… You must be an online subscriber to view this content. Please login below or subscribe to the Houghton Lake Resorter to view this […]
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Letters to the Editor – 11/11/2021

I am writing to thank the people of Bainbridge for taking the time to vote on Nov. 2 and showing their support for me in my first race for Bainbridge Township trustee. When I started this journey, I had no idea what twists and turns it would take, or what to expect on Election Day.
BAINBRIDGE, OH
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Miles Road culvert is joint project for Solon, Orange

The City plans to partner with the Village of Orange on a proposed $250,000 culvert replacement project slated for 2022 and located on Miles Road. The culvert is in both communities and considered the center line of Miles Road, City Engineer John J. Busch explained, east of Cheswick Drive. City...
SOLON, OH
chagrinvalleytoday.com

County approves Bainbridge waterline extension spending

The Geauga County Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the contract to start the construction of the Bainbridge Township waterline’s extension loop closure project. The contract was awarded to Woodford Excavating, LLC for $1.32 million. The township, in coordination with the Geauga County Department of Water Resources, made plans to close...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Police briefs – 11/11/2021

On Nov. 1, Bainbridge officers arrested and charged a 23-year-old female for theft from Walmart on Marketplace Drive. According to the report, Tawnee Williams of Garfield Heights attempted to steal $102 worth of items from the store. Steal, return scam probed. On Nov. 1, Bainbridge officers found three individuals in...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Religion briefs – 11/11/2021

Christian Women’s Connection will welcome speaker Annette Campbell on Nov. 17 for a presentation on “Run until you are found.”. The event will be held at the Family Life Center, 16349 Chillicothe Road, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event costs $13 and covers the event and lunch. For...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
chagrinvalleytoday.com

In Memoriam – 11/11/2021

Peter Andrew Davet, age 75, of Chagrin Falls, beloved husband of Susan (nee Pendleton) for 55 years; loving father of Paul (Dawn), Brian (Cynthia), Andrew (Ashlie), and Anne (David) Proano; dearest grandfather of Natalie, Paul, Joseph, Christopher, Maria, Jonathan, Theresa, Patrick, Matthew, Grace, and Evan; brother of Donna Lapeyre, George, Edward, Richard (deceased), and Paul (deceased). Peter , a devout Catholic and great family man, was and always will be deeply loved and missed by his family. A visitation was held at the St. John Funeral Home in Bainbridge Twp., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of the Holy Angels on Monday, Nov. 8. Burial was at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
biltmorebeacon.com

Events Calendar, Nov. 11-14

Highland Brewing Company will be throwing phenomenal fetes to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its Cold Mountain Winter Ale. Tickets for release weekend events are required for some activities that start today and run through Sunday at the brewery, 12 Old Charlotte Hwy., #200, and S&W Market, 56 Patton Ave. Visit www.highlandbrewing.com.
ASHEVILLE, NC

