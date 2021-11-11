Wong becomes first individual state champion for Hawken golf

On Nov. 5, the Lancers participated in the Missouri High School Athletic Association (MSHSAA) State Meet at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, MO. The Lancers finished in sixth place as a team, with 197 points total. Individually, senior Nikolas Malek came in 17th place with a time of 15:48.3 and junior Lukas Groenewald came in 18th place with a time of 15:48.9. “I couldn’t be more proud of my team. Each and every one of us gave this last race our all. I was so thankful to be able to finish my high school cross country career with such great teammates and coaches. The thing I will miss the most is the brotherhood that my teammates and I have. We went through a lot together over these four years and we made so many great memories. I’m incredibly proud to have been a part of this program,” senior captain Bross Miller said.

