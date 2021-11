Having Isaiah Miller return stronger to run at state than he did at the Sabetha regional was an advantage for Marysville at the 3A state cross country meet Saturday in Wamego. “He looked much better this time out than he did at regional,” said MHS coach Derek Pretre. “It was great to see and I was happy for him to be able to compete at full strength in his last race.”

