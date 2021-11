The Cavs pull off a huge early season win on the road against conference rival Toronto Raptors 102-101. It didn’t look good in the first half, with the defense failing to put much pressure on the Raptors and Collin Sexton turning the ball over three times and shooting an abymsal 2-9 from the field. In spite of the poor first half, the Cavs were only down nine to start the third quarter. The second half was a completely different story. The Cavs held the Raptors to only 44 second half points, with Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland leading the comeback to a nail-biting win.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO