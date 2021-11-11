Early Signing Day recap in the Chattahoochee Valley

On Wednesday high school athletes from the West Georgia and the East Alabama area signed their National Letter of Intent to play college sports. According to the NCAA website between six and seven percent of high school athletes are able to make this jump. The WRBL Sports team recapped a busy day of Signing Day ceremonies from around the Chattahoochee Valley.



In Seale, Alabama Landon Russell signed his letter to play with Butch Thompson at the Auburn University baseball team.

Staying in Alabama a pair of Opelika Bulldogs will give it the college try on the baseball diamond. Jackson Harris, a right handed pitcher, will take his talents to Southern Union Community College. His fellow Dawg and catcher Brooks Bryan signed to play with the Troy Trojans.

At Glenwood two Lady Gator softball players signed their letters of intent. Ariana Pinder heads to central Alabama to play for the University of Montevallo. Her teammate, Kaylin Fincher, heads to the Southwest part of the state to play at Coastal Alabama.

We also wanted to say congratulations to four Beauregard High softball players. Madison Champion and Cat Henson take their talents to Chattahoochee Valley Community College. Raley Thorn signed with Point University. Caroline Willis continues her career at Marion Military Institute.



Swinging over to Columbus High School, senior softball player Justice Walton put pen to paper and signed with Arkansas Pine Bluff.

At St. Ann Pacelli Catholic School in Columbus, Georgia a pair of baseball Vikings will continue their baseball careers as well. Jackson Hilton will head to The Plains to play for Auburn University. Austin Stephenson will also cross the state line to play for University of Alabama-Birmingham Blazers.

Their cross town rivals at the Brookstone School, four Cougars signed the dotted line to play at the college level. Softball players Molly Gayles and Liza Hollingsworth will head their separate ways. Gayles will play at East Georgia State College. Hollingsworth signed to play softball at Birmingham Southern. On the baseball diamond, Coates Massey will stay in the Fountain City to play at Columbus State University. A member from the Brookstone State Runner-Up golf team, Pate Stansell, heads to east Georgia to continue his golfing career at the College of Coastal Georgia.

