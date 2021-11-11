CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers develop CRISPR-based rapid diagnostic tool for SARS-CoV-2

By Mario Aguilera, UC San Diego
Cover picture for the articleBlending experts from molecular genetics, chemistry and health sciences, researchers at the University of California, San Diego have created a rapid diagnostic technology that detects SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The new SENSR (sensitive enzymatic nucleic acid sequence reporter), described in a paper published in the journal ACS...

spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify second HIV patient whose body appears to have rid itself of the virus

During infection, HIV places copies of its genome into the DNA of cells, creating what is known as a viral reservoir. In this state, the virus effectively hides from anti-HIV drugs and the body's immune response. In most people, new viral particles are constantly made from this reservoir. Anti-retroviral therapy (ART) can prevent the new viruses from being made but cannot eliminate the reservoir, necessitating daily treatment to suppress the virus.
SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

A Case of Herpes Simplex Virus-2 Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure

Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2) Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure. A 54-year-old man presented with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), seizures, hypertension (HTN), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The patient completed 4 cycles of pembrolizumab/pemetrexed/carboplatin and was on maintenance pembrolizumab/pemetrexed. On the day of admission, he was seen for a routine outpatient visit, with complaint of 2 weeks of unsteadiness and gait imbalance. Because of concern for metastasis to the brain, the patient was directly admitted to a community affiliate hospital. A stat MRI of the brain was performed. This imaging study demonstrated a solitary, large cerebellar mass with vasogenic edema and partial compression of the fourth ventricle. The patient was started on intravenous (IV) dexamethasone, and neurosurgery evaluated him for surgical intervention.
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

SARS-CoV-2 infection of the inner ear

Researchers found that SARS-CoV-2 can infect inner ear cells. Inner ear viral infections could explain the hearing and balance issues in some COVID-19 patients. Sensory symptoms, including loss of taste and smell, sometimes come with COVID-19. Hearing and balance symptoms associated with COVID-19 have also been reported, but these have not been thoroughly studied. Hearing loss and balance disorders often result from viral infections in the inner ear. But the effects of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on the ear remain poorly understood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Georgetown medical professor and immunologist predicts there will be a fully vaccine-resistant COVID variant by the spring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Dr. Mark Dybul has some good news and bad news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that advances in therapeutics, vaccines, and the biotech sector will likely help the world avoid a repeat of the catastrophes that 2020 and 2021 brought. The bad news is that we’re likely to see a vaccine-resistant strain of the coronavirus sometime in spring 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Lung autopsies of COVID-19 patients reveal treatment clues

Lung autopsy and plasma samples from people who died of COVID-19 have provided a clearer picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and damages lung tissue. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and their collaborators say the information, published in Science Translational Medicine, could help predict severe and prolonged COVID-19 cases, particularly among high-risk people, and inform effective treatments.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Long COVID linked to more bacteria in your mouth

In a new study from UMass Chan Medical School, researchers found that patients with persistent long COVID symptoms have oral microbiomes with a much higher abundance of bacteria that induce inflammation. Currently, scientists don’t understand the mechanism of long COVID. There are suggestions that the innate immune system may be...
SCIENCE
cell.com

SARS-CoV-2 can infect and propagate in human placenta explants

Ex vivo modeling of SARS-CoV-2 infection at the maternal-fetal interface in human. SARS-CoV-2 replicates and propagates in human placenta. Magnitude of SARS-CoV-2 infectious release is related to ACE2 expression. •. SARS-CoV-2 proteins and/or RNA are detected in different placental cells. SUMMARY. The ongoing SARS-CoV-2 pandemic continues to lead to high...
SCIENCE
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Low intensity UV kills SARS-CoV-2 after a while

Osram and the University of Padua have been studying the effects of UV-C radiation from LEDs on SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind Covid-19. “It has already been shown that a high intensity of UV-C LED radiation can inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 virus rapidly,” according to the company. “In realistic applications, like upper air treatment or secondary air treatment devices [photos], the necessary dose to eliminate the virus is applied over several cycles.”
SCIENCE
The Independent

New study suggests Alzheimer’s could be vaccinated against

A new approach to potentially treat Alzheimer’s disease and vaccinate against it has been developed by scientists.The study suggests both an antibody-based treatment and protein-based vaccine developed by the team reduced symptoms of Alzheimer’s in mouse models of the disease.Instead of focusing on the amyloid beta protein in plaques in the brain, commonly associated with Alzheimer’s disease, both products target a different form of the protein, which is thought to be highly toxic.Amyloid beta protein naturally exists as highly flexible, string-like molecules in solution, which can join together to form fibres and plaques.A high proportion of these molecules become shortened...
SCIENCE
The Daily Collegian

Deer may be reservoir for SARS-CoV-2, study finds

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. — More than 80% percent of the white-tailed deer sampled in different parts of Iowa between December 2020 and January 2021 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The percentage of SARS-CoV-2 positive deer increased throughout the study, with 33% of all deer testing positive. The findings suggest that white-tailed deer may be a reservoir for the virus to continually circulate and raise concerns of emergence of new strains that may prove a threat to wildlife and, possibly, to humans.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Structure-based evidence for the enhanced transmissibility of the dominant SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 variant (Alpha)

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causative agent of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has resulted in over 245 million infections and ~5 million deaths, severely threatening global public health. Moreover, numerous SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs) with even higher transmissibility, such as B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.351 (Beta), B.1. 617.2 (Delta), and C.37 (Lambda), are continuously emerging1. Monitoring these dominant SARS-CoV-2 variants and exploring the potential reason for their higher transmissibility are important for controlling the current COVID-19 pandemic. B.1.1.7, the first SARS-CoV-2 VOC, was first identified on September 20, 2020 in the United Kingdom (UK) and quickly became the locally dominant circulating mutant. Currently, it has spread to more than 90 countries, causing ~10 million infections (https://cov-lineages.org/global_report.html). Previous studies have reported that the B.1.1.7 variant shows a significant increase in the effective reproductive rate with increased secondary attack rate2. However, basic studies elucidating the mechanism underlying the increased infectivity of the B.1.1.7 variant are lacking. In particular, structural studies of the complex containing the B.1.1.7 mutant spike (S) protein and hACE2 receptor are not currently available. Therefore, it is still unclear whether the higher infectivity of the full-length B.1.1.7 mutant S protein is related to its increased receptor-binding affinity.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

Lumos Diagnostics Receives Authorization for CoviDx™ SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test in Canada

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2021-- Lumos Diagnostics (ASX: LDX), a leader in rapid point-of-care (POC) diagnostic technologies, today announced that Health Canada has granted Interim Order authorization for the Lumos CoviDx™ SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test. The CoviDx test gives qualified healthcare providers qualitative, easy-to-interpret results within 15-20 minutes in cases of suspected COVID-19 and when performing serial testing of asymptomatic patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19: The Older You Are, the More Antibodies You Have – Better Protection Against Delta Variant

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic’s spread is accelerating. A research team led by Joelle Pelletier and Jean-François Masson, both professors in Université de Montréal’s Department of Chemistry, wanted to find out whether natural infection or vaccination led to more protective antibodies being generated. In their study...
SCIENCE

