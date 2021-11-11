Dancing in the traffic line: Crossing guard spreads smiles

New Hope Elementary School traffic control officer Clara Daniels waves, smiles and dances each day for drivers on Packhouse Road.

New Hope Elementary School traffic control officer Clara Daniels waves, smiles and dances each day for drivers on Packhouse Road.

Clara Daniels, the traffic control officer for New Hope Elementary School, waves, smiles and dances each day for motorists driving on Packhouse Road.

She smiles. She waves. She dances.

And she directs traffic.

If you’ve driven down Packhouse Road during drop-off and pickup time at New Hope Elementary School, you’ve probably seen her.

Clara Daniels, the school traffic control officer, has a lot of fans. Students and their families, as well as people riding down Packhouse Road, love to see her bright smile and watch her dance.

“It just came to me to start dancing,” Daniels said. “It didn’t seem right to just stand there doing nothing.”

Drivers have asked where her music comes from.

“It’s in my head,” she tells them.

“I wish I could get that music that you have in your head,” a fan told her.

“You can,” she replied. “You just got to tune in to it.”

‘IT JUST BRIGHTENS YOUR DAY’

Daniels took the job three years ago after retiring from Collins Aerospace. She also worked at the Eckerd drugstore for 20 years, she said.

“I wanted to do something where I could work in the mornings and afternoons and have the middle of the day off,” she said.

What she couldn’t anticipate was the love she would receive from so many who count on her each day to keep them safe.

“It just brightens your day,” said Mandy Berry, whose son Wood is a fourth grader at New Hope. “She smiles at you. She waves. She will tell people to slow down. She’s looking out for so many people and children. She’s risking her life to keep us all safe.”

It was easy for Judy Davis to sum up the feeling about Daniels.

“She’s awesome,” said Davis, whose grandson Noah Davis attends New Hope. Davis said her grandson often wants to get to school later so he can see her dance.

Daniels doesn’t start dancing until the traffic thins out.

‘I HAD NO IDEA’

In September, Daniels had to take some time off. Her daughter’s father died. Daniels had no idea just how much she would be missed.

When she returned to her job, nearly every person who drove by noticed her.

“Glad you’re back,” they yelled.

The parent-teacher organization at New Hope also had a professional sign made for Daniels.

“Thank you for always keeping us safe, Ms. Clara,” the sign reads.

That sign is positioned near where she directs traffic in the median. Daniels said PTO members gave her the sweetest card when she returned. They also gave Daniels gift cards.

Even families from Community Christian School just down the road chipped in. While Daniels is not their school crossing guard, they love her too.

Daniels said a man whose daughter attends CCS also gave her a card. She said his mother passed away in December.

“On the days that she felt good, they would drive her by here,” Daniels said. “It made her feel so good to see me out there. I had no idea.”

‘SHE’S FABULOUS’

New Hope Elementary Principal Crystal Whitley said Daniels starts and ends everybody’s day on the right note.

“The first thing they see is just somebody so happy to be here, happy to greet our families and children,” Whitley said. “Our parents love her. She dances every day. She dances in the rain. She’s fabulous.”

Daniels not only entertains, but she keeps traffic moving smoothly. She hustles. She can clear out school traffic on Packhouse Road in less than 20 minutes, school officials said.

“She keeps traffic moving,” said Chad Halverson, health and physical education teacher at New Hope. “She does it with efficiency. We love her. She brings serious joy to everyone who passes by this school, whether they are coming to this school or not. She stands out there and dances every morning. She dances every afternoon. She’s waving at people.”

A CREED TO LIVE BY

Daniels said it makes her happy to bring joy to so many people. She said it does more for her spirit than anyone knows.

“I’ve never worked a job where I feel so appreciated,” Daniels said. “This job is just two hours a day. But I feel so important. I’m just a little traffic control officer. But I feel important doing what I’m doing and then appreciated that I’m out here.”

Daniels also practices what he mother taught her. It’s a creed she lives by.

“It don’t cost nothing to always speak and be nice,” she said.