Military

Veterans related briefs

Weirton Daily Times
 6 days ago

SMITHFIELD — The Jefferson County Veterans Association will hold its annual Veterans Day program on today at 3 p.m. at the Military Park and Memorial Wall in Friendship Park, Smithfield. Jefferson County commissioner Thomas Graham will open with singing the national anthem. To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the...

www.weirtondailytimes.com

Weirton Daily Times

Briefs

WEIRTON — Mon Power has scheduled an emergency service interruption to upgrade its electrical system from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Thursday. The outage is expected to affect 3,283 customers in the areas of Cove Road, Three Springs Drive, Pennsylvania Avenue and downtown Weirton. In the event of inclement weather, the outage will be performed Friday at the same times.
WEIRTON, WV
Weirton Daily Times

Community news from around the area

WEIRTON — The Weirton Senior Center, 3425 Main St., will host a presentation on Medicare on Friday, beginning at 9:30 a.m, according to Tammy Margetic, center director. After the presentation, which is open to the public, a one-on-one talk with anyone interested will be offered. Questions can be directed to Margetic at (304) 748-3490.
WEIRTON, WV
Weirton Daily Times

Extra Mile Day

In recognition of Extra Mile Day, the City of Weirton recently recognized two of its own. As part of the Nov. 8 meeting of Weirton Council, Assistant City Manager DeeAnn Pulliam presented certificates of appreciation to Scott Marshall, left, the city electrician, and Coty Shingle, parks executive director, for their willingness to take on additional tasks and challenges when needed. Extra Mile Day is observed on Nov. 1 as a way to show appreciation for the impact people have on their communities when they “go the extra mile.”
WEIRTON, WV
Weirton Daily Times

Wintersville UMC hosts free dinner for veterans, spouses

Wintersvillle United Methodist Church hosted its first veterans community dinner Wednesday at the Center for Hope with an estimated 200 veterans and spouses served. Among them were, seated, from left, Don Richards, who served in the Army during the Korean War, and his wife, Dianna, and Raymond Carlson, who was a jet engine mechanic during the Vietnam War. WUMC youth group members who served the dinner included, standing, from left, Jorja Anderson, Grace Booth, Cameron Gribbin, Alexander Marshall and Christian Briggs. “It was so awesome to see my youth interact and talk with all the veterans,” commented Tiffany Manley, the church’s youth pastor, who applauded the service of local veterans. “We are incredibly blessed to have so many in our area who have sacrificed so that we may have freedom. I thank God we had this opportunity to give back. Thank you just isn’t enough. We need to pass these truths on to future generations, and Veterans Day is a great place to start. I’m glad we had that opportunity at Wintersville UMC,” Manley noted, adding, “We would like to thank all from the community for attending and members of Wintersville United Methodist Church for donating and serving.”
WINTERSVILLE, OH
Weirton Daily Times

Archiving, preserving series topic for Jefferson County OGS Chapter

STRATTON — The Jefferson County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society will present its last lecture series for 2021 with guest speaker Katy Zane, a librarian at West Liberty University, offering helpful tips on archiving and preserving personal history. It will be held Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. at the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
Weirton Daily Times

History in the Hills: Some stories of veterans

On Nov. 11, we celebrate Veterans Day in United States. It is one of many official days of the year we are to celebrate those who answered the call of duty and joined the Armed Forces to protect all that we hold dear in this country. Although no one in...
WEIRTON, WV
Weirton Daily Times

Brooke senior organizes vigils as ‘a chance to say goodbye’

Whether they lost loved ones from COVID-19 or didn’t have the opportunity to formally bid them farewell because of the pandemic, many had an opportunity to mark their passing through two candlelight vigils organized by Sophia Rosso, a Brooke High School senior. The vigils were held at Follansbee Park and...
WELLSBURG, WV
Weirton Daily Times

Water Board setting up notification system

WEIRTON — The Weirton Area Water Board is working on setting up a mass notification system as a way to alert its customers in the event of line breaks, boil orders and other utility-related concerns. Utilities Director Butch Mastrantoni, during last week’s board meeting, explained the West Virginia Legislature had...
WEIRTON, WV
Weirton Daily Times

Weirton to honor Polish heritage with ornament

WEIRTON — For the fifth year, the City of Weirton and the Renaissance Weirton Committee are celebrating the cultural heritage of the community through a holiday ornament. The 2021 Success in Unity ornament recently was unveiled, and will be available for order through Dec. 3. This year’s ornament honors the...
WEIRTON, WV

