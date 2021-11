Spoilers ahead for the eighth episode of Chicago Fire Season 10, called “What Happened at Whiskey Point?”. Chicago Fire has been dealing with the aftermath of Casey’s departure ever since the 200th episode, and Gallo’s conflict with the new Lt. Pelham over Pelham not being Casey continued in this episode until they finally got on the same page. For the first time in weeks, however, another absence was addressed as more than just a passing comment. Stella Kidd is still on her mission to spread Girls on Fire, and Severide is having a hard time, as even he doesn’t know when she’ll be back. So, when is Fire bringing back Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd? There’s good news for fans (and Severide) on that front.

