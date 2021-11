Spoilers ahead for Episode 8 of Chicago Med Season 7, called “Just as a Snake Sheds Its Skin.”. Brian Tee made his triumphant return to Chicago Med just last week after missing the first several Season 7 episodes while Ethan Choi was off-screen recovering from the gunshot wound he sustained in the Season 6 finale. It seemed like he was on the mend and would be getting better week by week, but “Just as a Snake Sheds Its Skin” delivered a big setback for Ethan right after a heroic moment. While it gave Tee the chance for a powerful performance, it was also bad news for Ethan that raises the question: is Ethan about to be gone again for a while?

