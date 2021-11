CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council introduced legislation on Monday night to ban the release of ten or more balloons inflated with a gas that is lighter than air. The legislation, introduced by council members Kevin L. Bishop, Brian Kazy, and Anthony Brancatelli, notes that the release of mylar or latex balloons into the atmosphere can disrupt electric utilities service by causing power outages and downed power lines. The ordinance also states that large balloon releases also pose a threat to the environment and wildlife.

