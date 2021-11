The now-familiar Tuesday jump in active coronavirus cases in Sheboygan County was evident again in the Coronavirus Case Dashboard posted by the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health. 132 new positive tests for the virus were received since Monday, and along with 38 recoveries the active case count jumped 94 on Tuesday to a total fo 744 persons now being monitored. 17,552 cases in all have been recorded in Sheboygan County during the pandemic. 897 of those had to be hospitalized, and with 6 admissions balanced against 5 discharges Tuesday’s patient count increased to 19 persons.

