UPDATE (11/15): Polo G is no longer facing three charges related to an incident with law enforcement in Miami that occurred over the summer. A spokesperson for the the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office confirmed the rapper (real name Taurus Tremani Bartlett) enrolled in a pre-trial diversion program at the end of October, and if he completes the program successfully, two felonies (battering a police officer and threatening a public servant) as well as a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge, will be dropped. Polo G is still facing two misdemeanor charges for resisting an officer. A lawyer for the rapper did not...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO