The Weird Heaven of 11:11

Your holidays will be jolly days if you give -- or get -- one of these nifty new books about language. The witty wordsmith Richard Lederer offers a double treat with two simultaneously published books. In "A Pleasury of Word Origins," you'll learn that "the whole nine yards," once thought to have originated with machine-gun ammo belts or fully loaded concrete trucks, first appeared with the meaning "the works" in an Indiana newspaper in 1855, well before machine guns or trucks were invented. In Lederer's companion book "So That's What It Means!" you'll discover that the drinking toast "Here's mud in your eye" was originally aimed at farmers: "May your soil be so soft and moist that it will spatter your face as you plow it."

