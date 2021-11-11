CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

The Weird Heaven of 11:11

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It's better to make zesty mistakes than flatly follow a soul-numbing protocol. Maybe your work isn't flawless but you are emotionally engaged, which will speak to people. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). As it goes with other types of ironing, there are a few ways to...

www.arcamax.com

arcamax.com

Mars and Uranus Opposition

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Because patterns establish themselves whether we want them to or not, some things are better to steer away from entirely. With a bad path, the wrong move is the first one. Just don't go there. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You can believe in a person's pure...
ASTRONOMY
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Nov. 11

Today’s Birthday (11/11/21). Fill your home with love this year. Beautify and improve spaces with routine actions. Collaborate with your partner around autumn obstacles, before winter silver flows in. Creativity and passion inspire next springtime, motivating a personal summer renaissance. Deepen family connection and household harmony. To get the advantage,...
LIFESTYLE
TVShowsAce

‘Storage Wars’ Jarrod Schulz 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Jarrod Schulz has long been known as one of the contestants on Storage Wars. However, it’s actually been quite a while since he’s been on the show. That doesn’t mean that there isn’t still quite a bit of interest in what he’s doing. There’s also quite a bit of interest in how he’s making his money these days and how much money he’s making.
TV SHOWS
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
#Taurus#Gemini#Leo#Virgo#Libra#Scorpio
Bored Panda

We Made These 28 Ridiculously Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

We're working on two comics other than Dark Lines, and from time to time, we would have an idea that would not be tame enough for the Hairball Chronicles comic (about our cats) or would be too impolite for our TourBunny comic (about entitled tourists). It was a source of frustration to find a way to incorporate those, so we decided to branch them off—welcome to Dark Lines. Now we make and publish one of these per week.
COMICS
Thrive Global

Vulnerability: From Arch Enemy to New Lover

We all have the experience of vulnerability at times and some of us are more comfortable with it than others. I find myself falling into it at times, but not intentionally choosing it. I have been reflecting on this and pondering, “What about living my life with my skin peeled...
MENTAL HEALTH
arcamax.com

How can a loving God judge people as sinners?

Q: I cannot reconcile how people can believe in a loving God while believing that he judges people as sinners. – G.J. A: People are quick to label God as unjust for judging sin, but we must acknowledge God’s infinite compassion that sent His Son to show us the way out of our sinful nature. Jesus came to Earth and walked among mankind to experience the same temptations that were set before us and to triumph over them. Satan tempted Jesus, just as he tempted Adam. Satan offered Jesus power and glory if He would forsake God.
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Today's Word "Groundling"

Groundling \GROUND-ling\ (noun) - 1 : A person of unsophisticated taste; one that lives or works on or near the ground; 2 : a spectator who stood in the pit of an Elizabethan theater. "But then, Roger was not a groundling. He was no mere spectator, but a leading man...
ENTERTAINMENT
arcamax.com

Review: 'Somebody Loves You,' by Mona Arshi

——— Deliberately based in Sheffield, England — away from the typical publishing centers of London and Oxford — the publishing company And Other Stories aims "to push people's reading limits and help them discover authors of adventurous and inspiring writing," as well as to champion "stories other publishers often consider too risky to take on."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WOWK 13 News

Best budget gift for your husband

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which budget gifts for your husband are best? There’s never a bad time to shower your loved ones with tokens of appreciation. However, when it comes to buying gifts for your husband, it can get pretty expensive quickly. Thankfully, there are a wide variety of clever knickknacks, […]
RECIPES
arcamax.com

Put Some 'Clause' in Your Santa!

Your holidays will be jolly days if you give -- or get -- one of these nifty new books about language. The witty wordsmith Richard Lederer offers a double treat with two simultaneously published books. In "A Pleasury of Word Origins," you'll learn that "the whole nine yards," once thought to have originated with machine-gun ammo belts or fully loaded concrete trucks, first appeared with the meaning "the works" in an Indiana newspaper in 1855, well before machine guns or trucks were invented. In Lederer's companion book "So That's What It Means!" you'll discover that the drinking toast "Here's mud in your eye" was originally aimed at farmers: "May your soil be so soft and moist that it will spatter your face as you plow it."
LIFESTYLE
WATE

Best budget gift for your husband

WANE 15

Best budget gift for your husband

Fox 46 Charlotte

Best budget gift for your husband

