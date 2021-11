Q: I cannot reconcile how people can believe in a loving God while believing that he judges people as sinners. – G.J. A: People are quick to label God as unjust for judging sin, but we must acknowledge God’s infinite compassion that sent His Son to show us the way out of our sinful nature. Jesus came to Earth and walked among mankind to experience the same temptations that were set before us and to triumph over them. Satan tempted Jesus, just as he tempted Adam. Satan offered Jesus power and glory if He would forsake God.

RELIGION ・ 21 HOURS AGO