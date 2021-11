(CBS4)– As you drive in Colorado, be sure to keep an eye out for wildlife. Colorado State Patrol says that animal-involved crashes have increased more than 5% this year. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Logan County has doubled the number of crashes from last year and La Plata County has tripled. “It happens far too frequently for all of us when we get behind the wheel and have an animal encounter,” explained Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol. “Sometimes we get lucky, and we see the eyes glint off the side of the road and we are able to take precautions.” Trooper Lewis...

