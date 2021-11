DEAR HARRIETTE: I was hired to work on a short-term project for a company that had hired me previously. It seemed like everything turned out pretty well. I was asked for honest feedback about the project, and I gave it. That included pointing out things that I thought the company could do better to ensure positive results for the particular effort underway. They thanked me, but I never heard from them again. I have followed up to see if everything turned out well -- crickets. It's too soon to expect my check, so I'm not worried about that so much. But it's weird for a client to disappear so abruptly. Is there anything else I can do? -- Cold Shoulder.

JOBS ・ 21 HOURS AGO