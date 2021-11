ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A herd of elk was seen in Colorado running from the wildfire that broke out in Estes Park Tuesday morning. Eric Harrington shared the video on Twitter near the Kruger Rock Fire. Seeing a herd of Elk running from the smoke/fire here in Estes Park at Mary’s Lake. pic.twitter.com/h77xaQRXoy — Eric Harrington (@RetroEric73) November 16, 2021 Harrington said he captured the video from the Mary’s Lake area of the tourist town at the gateway of Rocky Mountain National Park. “The vast majority of wildlife is able to easily move out of the fire’s path to safety — for the...

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO