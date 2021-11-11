CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YFN Lucci Calls Out Unnamed Friends on Instagram for Their Lack of Support

By Shawn Grant
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYFN Lucci has something to say. Lucci is currently facing a trial but took some time to address those in his circle who didn’t reciprocate his efforts. “Everybody I Ever Told I Love I SHOWED EM,” he...

Comments / 21

Your Daily News
5d ago

Well that's how life presents itself. Out of sight, out of mind. As a so-called street dude, he should already know. Ain't no one holding you down while you're in prison. They only love you when you're an EARNER!

Reply(1)
5
Baby Foo
5d ago

They only like you when your feeding sleeping driving and buying and blunting it Up

Reply(1)
6
