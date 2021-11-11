CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live and learn – 11/11/2021

By Julie Hullett Follow Julie Hullett
 6 days ago

Don’t miss a night of hilarious comedy as NDCL’s Performing Arts Department presents “Play On!” in three performances on Nov. 5-7. “Play On!” shares the...

Arts briefs – 11/11/2021

Fairmount Center for the Arts, a nonprofit center for the arts, will present its youth theater production of “Honk! Jr., the Musical,” Nov. 19-21 at the Mayfield Village Civic Center. The Nov. 19 performance will be held at 7 p.m. and the performances on Nov. 20 and 21 will be held at 2 p.m.
MAYFIELD, OH
Rolling Stone

Maxwell Is Finally Free

Back in 2016, as the snappy, swooping “Lake by the Ocean” was blanketing R&B radio, Maxwell was already thinking about the end of a long-gestating album trilogy that started in 2009. He had just released the second part, blackSUMMERS’night, and he was daydreaming aloud about following it quickly with part three, blacksummers’NIGHT. “Then I’ll be free,” he joked. Free to start a new trilogy, perhaps. “I can have PURPLEwinterafternoon!” That vision is now hardening into a reality — with the possible exception of PURPLEwinterafternoon — in more ways than one. On Tuesday, Maxwell released “Off,” a probing ballad full of bass...
MUSIC
Popculture

Engelbert Humperdinck, Beloved Singer, Struck With Serious Illness

Singer Engelbert Humperdinck has been forced to cancel his upcoming concerts in the U.K. after he was struck with a serious viral infection that left him "completely incapacitated." The 85-year-old said he hopes to reschedule the shows for next year. Humperdinck, whose real name is Arnold George Dorsey, has sold over 140 million records worldwide and is best known for a string of hits in the 1960s and 1970s on both sides of the Atlantic.
ClickOnDetroit.com

This toy insider says these are the hot toys of the season

The holidays are right around the corner and we’re here to help you get your toy shopping list for the kids in your life ready to go. James Zahn, Senior Editor with the Toy Insider, showed Tati Amare a variety of fun toys for every price point.. A new hot...
Broadway.com

Uzo Aduba Serves Up a Return to the New York Stage in Clyde's on The Broadway Show

"Clyde's" star Uzo Aduba on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal" Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on November 7 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
thebrag.com

Brass Against singer apologises for urinating on fans face

The Welcome to Rockville Festival held at Daytona National Speedway (in Florida, no less) was a night to remember. Especially for the ‘lucky’ man who had his face urinated on by Brass Against lead singer Sophia Urista. For context, in a now viral video Urista can be seen telling the...
TVShowsAce

Jeremiah Raber Welcomes New Family Member

Breaking Amish and Return to Amish star Jeremiah Raber took to Instagram to welcome a new member to his family. The TLC personality took to Instagram just one hour ago to share his first picture of his new baby. What do we know about the newest member of Jeremiah Raber’s family? And, what does his new baby look like? Keep reading, we’ve got the details.
CBS New York

‘Chicago’ Revival Celebrates 25th Anniversary On Broadway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A big celebration took place Tuesday on Broadway, marking the 25th anniversary of a much loved musical. “Chicago” was a hot ticket when it opened in 1996. It went on to win six Tony Awards, and 25 years later, it still sizzles. Tuesday night’s red carpet excitement was proof that the long-running Broadway musical is timeless. As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports, 25 years of razzle dazzle on stage was celebrated in big style. Current stars strutted on the red carpet, donning the glitz and the glamour of the roaring ’20s. Super fun night covering the 25th anniversary of Chicago on...
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Events – 11/11/2021

The Geauga Park District and Geauga Arts Council this week issued a call to area artists for the upcoming Maple SugART Invitational. This event is an exclusive project to “upcycle” vintage galvanized steel sap buckets once used at Swine Creek Reservation for the creation of artwork. One hundred buckets historically...
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Chagrin plans host of holiday events in parks

CHAGRIN FALLS — Downtown parks in the village soon will be busy as civic and religious groups prepare for the winter holidays. On Monday, Village Council unanimously approved applications from six organizations planning events. Topping the list of events is the Festival of Trees walk-through display in Riverside Park sponsored...
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Religion briefs – 11/11/2021

Christian Women’s Connection will welcome speaker Annette Campbell on Nov. 17 for a presentation on “Run until you are found.”. The event will be held at the Family Life Center, 16349 Chillicothe Road, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event costs $13 and covers the event and lunch. For...
Variety

‘Sing 2’ Review: Illumination Delivers an Ingratiating Encore to Its Hit Singing-Animal Toon

Buster Moon has a dream: to be the most successful koala in showbiz. In “Sing,” he managed to salvage the run-down venue where his musical theater ambitions might thrive, much to the delight of family audiences. Now, in that toon’s jam-packed “let’s put on a show” sequel, Buster Moon and his menagerie of pigs, primates and other crooning critters head to Redshore City — the Las Vegas-like entertainment capital of their parallel universe, which is basically human in every way except for the fact that there are no humans to be found in it — to launch a massive song-and-dance...
CBS Seattle

LL Cool J Set To Host ‘The National Christmas Tree Lighting’ On CBS

(CBS) – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee LL Cool J will ring in the holiday season as the host of The National Christmas Tree Lighting coming to CBS and Paramount+ on , Sunday, December 5th starting at 8:30PM, ET/8:00PM, PT. This beloved American tradition, presented by the National Park Service (NPS) and National Park Foundation (NPF), will feature a star-studded lineup of musical performances by Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Juanes, Keb’ Mo’, Kristin Chenoweth, Maren Morris and Patti LaBelle singing holiday favorites. In addition to the official lighting of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse in President’s Park in Washington, D.C., the event will also feature performances by the U.S. Army Band Downrange and the Howard Gospel Choir. The National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will take place on Thursday, December 2nd. For more event information and updates, please visit thenationaltree.org and follow President’s Park on Facebook  and Twitter. Check your local listings for more information.
mountainlake.org

Learning at Home | Week of 11/15 – 11/19

Take advantage of this week’s Learning at Home broadcast schedule – great for students engaged in hybrid or distance instruction, and families looking to spend some extra, quality time together!. After watching these fascinating programs, explore the PBS LearningMedia and web resources to learn more. Highlight of the Week. American...
