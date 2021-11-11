Live and learn – 11/11/2021

(CBS) – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee LL Cool J will ring in the holiday season as the host of The National Christmas Tree Lighting coming to CBS and Paramount+ on , Sunday, December 5th starting at 8:30PM, ET/8:00PM, PT. This beloved American tradition, presented by the National Park Service (NPS) and National Park Foundation (NPF), will feature a star-studded lineup of musical performances by Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Juanes, Keb’ Mo’, Kristin Chenoweth, Maren Morris and Patti LaBelle singing holiday favorites. In addition to the official lighting of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse in President’s Park in Washington, D.C., the event will also feature performances by the U.S. Army Band Downrange and the Howard Gospel Choir. The National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will take place on Thursday, December 2nd. For more event information and updates, please visit thenationaltree.org and follow President’s Park on Facebook and Twitter. Check your local listings for more information.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO