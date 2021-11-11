Bulletin board – Kenston 11/11/2021

The Kenston High School community is in mourning after the unexpected passing of varsity football coach Stuart “Stu” Harris. Mr. Harris, 62, of Chagrin Falls passed away on Sunday, a mere two days after the No. 3 ranked Bombers’ (11-1) shootout victory over No. 6 Steubenville Big Red (7-6) in the Division III, Region 9 quarterfinals. He was a volunteer for the Bombers for the last three years as a defensive backs coach. He also was a 1977 Kenston alumnus before playing defensive back himself at the University of Michigan until 1980.

CHAGRIN FALLS, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO