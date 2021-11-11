Properties and Safehouses

Reviewed on PlayStation 5 by Tristan Ogilvie. Also available on Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch. "There's no question that the three games in this GTA Trilogy are all-time classics, but they've unfortunately been remastered with a ham-hand instead of a Love Fist. New features are slight and only partially implemented, visuals are mixed, performance is inconsistent at best, some content is missing, and bugs and glitches abound. In its existing state, this collection of three classic GTA games is far from being considered definitive; it's defective, disappointing, and surprisingly disrespectful to both the legacy of the games themselves and their many legions of fans."

