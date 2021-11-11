CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Properties and Safehouses

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

Welcome to the IGN wiki Guide and walkthrough for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Here we’ll list everything you’ll need to know about all the assets and safehouses in GTA San Andreas, such as the type of the difference between the two in the game, the location of the of them,...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
segmentnext.com

GTA Vice City Safehouses Guide

On your journey to finishing Grand Theft Auto Vice City, you’ll need safehouses to get a 100% completion of the game. In this guide, we’ll be showing you where to find all the safehouses in GTA Vice City. GTA Vice City Safehouses. Safehouses in GTA Vice City, as the name...
VIDEO GAMES
WGNO

“Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas” is coming to Oculus Quest 2 VR

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Here’s what you need and what you need to know The “Grand Theft Auto” (GTA) series, essentially a series of crime simulators, is one of the most iconic sagas in video game history. It continues to offer endless open-world antics to this day. The 2001 release […]
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hidden Packages - Downtown

Welcome to IGN's Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Wiki guide. This section features the locations of every Hidden Package in the Downtown area. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, Switch, and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Wrong Side of the Tracks

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Wrong Side of the Tracks, the third mission given to you by Big Smoke. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gta San Andreas#Corona#Chinatown
IGN

GTA: San Andreas Wiki Guide

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of OG Loc, the first mission given to you by Big Smoke. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Pick...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PCJ Playground

GTA Vice City PCJ Playground is one of the shorter Vehicle Missions, and it lives up to its name. PCJ Playground is a relatively low-pressure challenge where you race against the clock to pass through two dozen checkpoints on one of the game’s fastest bikes. This guide to the PCJ Playground mission in Vice City includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

House Party

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of House Party, the fourth mission given to you by OG Loc. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Get...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Just Business

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Just Business, the fourth mission given to you by Big Smoke. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Take...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
IGN

Management Issues

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Management Issues, the third mission given to you by OG Loc. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Steal...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition Review

Reviewed on PlayStation 5 by Tristan Ogilvie. Also available on Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch. "There's no question that the three games in this GTA Trilogy are all-time classics, but they've unfortunately been remastered with a ham-hand instead of a Love Fist. New features are slight and only partially implemented, visuals are mixed, performance is inconsistent at best, some content is missing, and bugs and glitches abound. In its existing state, this collection of three classic GTA games is far from being considered definitive; it's defective, disappointing, and surprisingly disrespectful to both the legacy of the games themselves and their many legions of fans."
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Burning Desire

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Burning Desire, the first C.R.A.S.H. mission given to you by Tenpenny. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Retrieve...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xbox's Phil Spencer Weighs In On NFTs in Gaming

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, have surged in prominence online. There's a whole community of NFT enthusiasts out on the internet, but some are cautious about the new technology. Xbox's Phil Spencer feels that they are currently more exploitative than creative. In an interview with Axios, Spencer says that he is...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

GTA Modders Fight Back in Take-Two Court Case

A group of modders behind the popular reverse engineered Grand Theft Auto fan projects re3 and reVC have responded to a lawsuit by Take-Two, arguing that their projects are protected under fair use. As reported by Torrent Freak, the individuals behind the projects are fighting back against a lawsuit filed...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite: Secret Achievement Greased Lightning Explained

Greased Lightning is a secret achievement in Halo Infinite that can be a little tricky to unlock. Here's a quick explainer to get you there. Halo Infinite's multiplayer surprise released on November 15th alongside Xbox's 20th Anniversary Stream. While the multiplayer is still officially in beta, it's free-to-play, fully featured, and carries progression into the final release. The Spartan Academy tutorial actually includes some story not seen in the Halo Infinite campaign, so it's worth it to complete even if you know how to play the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Aussie Deals: 36% Off Forza Horizon 5, 62% Off a Hori HOTAS, and More!

Today I'd like to highlight a game that's near and dear to my heart. Party Golf—the criminally underplayed local multiplayer king—can be yours for less than 2 bucks. Get it, keep it handy on your PC for when people come over, and thank me later. It's basically Mario Kart / Bomberman levels of pick-up-and-battle-for-hours hilarity.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dragon Ball: The Breakers - Announcement Trailer

Check out the trailer for the upcoming eight-person online multiplayer game, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, an online survival action experience that is set in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse universe. Dragon Ball: The Breakers launches in 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Space Chef - Kickstarter Trailer

Watch the trailer for a look at Space Chef, the 2D open-world action-adventure game where you hunt down alien creatures and plants and cook them. Explore the world of Space Chef, learn more about the story, and get a look at cooking elements and more in the trailer. Space Chef's Kickstarter campaign is available now. The game is slated to arrive in 2023 with plans for release on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy