Briggs: Toledo puts it all together in all-time rivalry beatdown

BOWLING GREEN — It was as if Toledo groaned down I-75 in a wood-paneled station wagon on its last mile — the engine smoking, muffler dragging, hub cabs missing — and cruised back in a loaner Porsche.

No matter what else happens in this forgettable season, the Rockets will always have the joy ride of Wednesday night at Doyt Perry Stadium.

On a night that was as cathartic for the visitors as it was dominant, Toledo settled the score from its last visit to Bowling Green — and the waters of its roiling autumn — with an all-time rivalry beatdown, a 49-17 victory that was over almost as soon as it began.

For one game, the Rockets (5-5, 3-3) put it all together: Electric running. Efficient passing. Hell-in-cleats defense.

The result was their master work of the season, a performance so comprehensive that when the Rockets began to pull their starters early in the fourth quarter, they had 498 yards. BG had 66.

Yep, you read that right. Toledo outgained BG more than seven times over, running the hosts clear out of Wood County.

It was the most dominant Rockets performance I can recall, and when it was over, the players cut loose, bounding over to their band and roaring pocket of fans in the southwest corner of an otherwise empty stadium.

Don’t tell them the sands are shifting in this rivalry — one that Toledo has won 11 of 12 years.

And, whatever you do, don’t tell them nothing was at stake here.

For that matter, don’t tell the fans, either.

I have to give it up for our community here. If this matchup between teams with losing records had less buzz than a can of Raid, the crowd of 18,349 — including a near-full home side and a roaring student section — reinforced the lure of the greatest rivalry in the MAC just the same. There are midweek November games matching league contenders that don’t get half of this crowd.

(As an aside, let me note Toledo-BG still deserved better. They could have played this game on a sun-splashed Saturday in October and the place would have been damn near full, records be damned. Instead, they played it in mid-November for the benefit of a nominal audience on CBS Sports Network. The last time Toledo-BG played on a November weeknight, their familiar feud drew 175,000 viewers on ESPNU. For context, a 10:30 p.m. broadcast of Family Feud last Wednesday pulled in 376,000 viewers on Game Show Network. Moral: Leave our game alone, TV!)

But we digress.

Point is, this game matters. A lot.

And Toledo played like it, with pride and purpose.

“Fun night,” coach Jason Candle said. “Obviously, we know the magnitude of this football game and what it means to both communities and both universities. I'm really excited for our senior class. This is a game they circle on their calendar every year. To get this win is huge for them. It's one they will always remember.”

From the start, this one looked like the varsity against the freshman team.

Bryant Koback ran for a 50-yard touchdown on their first possession, then punctuated a 62-yard drive with a 10-yard score on their second, all the while the defense established temporary residence in the Falcons’ backfield. Toledo held BG to 10 yards on its first three drives.

Its momentum then took a brief detour.

With the Rockets leading 14-0, they went for it on fourth-and-1 at their own 39. BG stuffed them, and next thing you knew, here came the Falcons, a proud team in their own right and one that — while young and overmatched — appears on the right course. BG turned the short field into a touchdown and followed with a field goal to make it 14-10.

But the sequence proved only a blip.

Toledo answered with a deluge — three touchdowns in a span of 2:19 late in the first half — and kept pouring it on, winning both lines of scrimmage and everywhere else.

The Rockets had too much Koback (129 yards) and Micah Kelly (80 yards) running. Too much Dequan Finn passing (18-of-24 for 270 yards and three touchdowns). Too much defense (UT forced eight three-and-outs on BG’s first 11 drives). Too much everything.

A complete mismatch.

By the end, it was hard for the mind not to wander to the bigger picture and wonder, well, where is this Toledo team every week? (And where might Toledo be if it had turned to Finn earlier in the season).

But we’ll save the questions for another day.

This was a night for the Rockets to savor their biggest answer of the season, the team undamming a season’s worth of frustration.

For one night, Toledo could savor the joy ride.