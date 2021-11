SALT LAKE CITY – Even the biggest BYU fans couldn’t have predicted how the 2021 season has gone so far. The Cougars ended the streak against Utah, have five wins over Power Five programs, and are No. 15 in the latest College Football Playoff poll. All signs point to a 10-win season being very likely and if things happen to fall their way, just maybe, a New Year’s Six bowl game appearance.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 14 DAYS AGO